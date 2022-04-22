SNP politicians signed blank cheques, McGarry embezzlement trial told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former MP accused of embezzling an independence group’s funds was “skint” and feared eviction, her trial has heard.

Witnesses said Natalie McGarry had money issues around the time she is accused of taking more than £25,000 from Women for Independence and Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.

Some of the funds were supposed to go to Perth and Kinross Foodbank, according to the charges.

The trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court also heard how a pair of SNP politicians had signed blank cheques for the accused.

Fife-born McGarry, 40, who represented Glasgow East at Westminster for the SNP, denies embezzlement.

‘Uncomfortable’ signing cheques

Anne McLaughlin, 56, told the trial said she felt “uncomfortable” signing cheques which were were blank other than another signature by MSP John Mason.

Glasgow North East MP Miss McLaughlin said she was a cheque signatory for the GRA and was asked on two occasions to sign blank cheques for McGarry.

She said: “It was when we were campaigning to be candidates in the 2015 general election when she said she was going to jump out a taxi and get me to sign cheques as there were various balances needing to be paid.”

“I felt uncomfortable doing it but never felt unusual doing it for Natalie.”

She added she expected the funds to be used for GRA purposes.

Miss McLaughlin recalled: “We were elected in May 2015 to really well paid jobs and we were earning £80,000 and Natalie was saying how terrible it was to pay a student loan and being so skint.

“I didn’t know where to put myself as people there were earning a third of what we were earning.

“There was a bit of chat about how awful it was to be so skint and pay this money.”

Miss McLaughlin was shown a variety of cheques which she co-signed with Mr Mason in 2015, including one to Natalie McGarry personally and another to cash.

She said: “I wouldn’t have signed it if it was made out to cash.

“I shouldn’t have signed the blank cheque.”

John Mason MSP

Glasgow Shettleston MSP John Mason, 64, stated in evidence he was a cheque signatory at the GRA.

He said: “It was common for someone to sign a cheque when it was still blank and I would have done that for the GRA.”

Asked if he would have knowledge what the cheques were for, he answered: “Usually not, if there was a second signatory you would but if I was first, I would not know.”

He said he was comfortable signing the cheques in that way.

Supported by Tricia Marwick

WFI member Megan Farr, 47, recalled a 2014 conversation she had with McGarry about her aunt Tricia Marwick, then a Fife MSP and Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer.

She said: “Her aunt Tricia Marwick phoned and Natalie knew I knew Tricia as I knew her dad.

“She said she was unwell at the time.

“She said don’t tell anyone but she said Tricia had been helping her out with living expenses at the time.

“I have had a conversation with Tricia about it subsequently.

“I was aware her parents helped her out as well.”

Eviction fear

Teacher Julie Tarbett, 50, told jurors she had a conversation with McGarry at a Perth SNP conference in October 2013.

She said: “Natalie was crying, she said she thought she was going to be evicted from her flat due to inability to pay her rent.”

The witness claimed she loaned McGarry £1,000 interest free and received £700 in two instalments in April and November 2014.

She added the final £300 has not yet been paid back.

McGarry – of the Glasgow”s Clarkston – denies charges of embezzlement between April 2013 and November 2015..

The trial continues before Sheriff Tom Hughes.