Abertay student held knife to flatmate’s face in drunken dispute

A student held a knife to her flatmate’s face as an evening of drinking went wrong.

Maya Andow, 21, had been enjoying time with her flatmates at her Meadowside Halls accommodation on Bell Street in March this year.

The party continued into the early hours of the morning of Thursday March 10, when her friends became concerned she had taken too much alcohol.

They entered the kitchen, where Andow became aggressive, taking a large kitchen knife out of the drawer.

After some time trying to convince her to hand the knife over, she put the blade to the face of one male flatmate.

As she admitted to what she had done in court before Sheriff Alison Michie, she started shouting from the dock she was “panicky”, having originally been accused of laughing and was brought a glass of water.

Campus security and police called

Depute fiscal Lucy Scarborough told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 4am on the morning of Thursday March 10, the accused was intoxicated and her flatmates, the witnesses, entered the kitchen to remove the alcohol and tell the accused she had too much to drink.

“As they tried to talk the accused, she became angry and removed a large knife from the drawer in the kitchen.

“She then ran through to her bedroom with the knife.

“Two of her flatmates stood outside at her door and tried to get her to hand over the knife.

“She refused to do so and the flatmates phoned campus security.

“The accused left the room and approached one of the male flatmates and held the knife towards his face.

“She went back to her room still in possession of the knife.

“The witness was upset and shaken at what had happened.

“Witnesses still tried to get the knife back.

“She did eventually give it to her flatmates.

“At around 4.46am police were contacted by campus security.

“Police attended, arrested Andow and she was cautioned and charged, to which she made no reply.”

Returning home to Texas

Defence solicitor David Sinclair, in mitigation for Andow, said: “She is a student at Abertay University.

“She intends to head back to her home in Texas, USA, at the end of May.

“She doesn’t see the witness, they do not encounter one another on campus.”

Sheriff Michie deferred sentence for reports.

Andow will return to court on May 20.