Bus driver avoids prison after causing death of elderly passenger in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Bus driver avoids prison after causing death of elderly passenger in Fife

By Dave Finlay
May 4 2022, 11.36am Updated: May 4 2022, 2.59pm
Freuchie High Street accident scene
The scene of the accident in Freuchie.

A bus driver who caused the death of an elderly passenger on his vehicle after braking heavily has been spared a jail sentence.

Michael Gillespie failed to give way to an oncoming car and overtook parked vehicles when it was unsafe on Freuchie High Street.

Grandmother Elizabeth Colville, 82, was thrown forward when the bus suddenly stopped and struck her head.

Despite passengers giving emergency first aid, she died later in hospital.

A judge pointed out at the time of the accident, Gillespie was driving at 26 mph – in excess of the 20 mph limit.

Lord Richardson said: “I do acknowledge at the time you immediately contacted the emergency services in order to assist the passenger who had been injured.”

The judge said Gillespie, 35, who was assessed as posing a very low risk of further offending, had acknowledged it was his responsibility as a driver to ensure passengers were safe.

Alternative to prison

Lord Richardson said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “I also accept you are sincerely and genuinely remorseful.

“In your case, in all the circumstances, I am satisfied that there is an alternative to imprisonment.”

Gillespie, of Rymalton, Kirkcaldy, was ordered to carry out 234 hours of unpaid work within three years under a community payback order.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

The bus on Freuchie High Street after the accident.

He originally faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving but the Crown at the High Court in Glasgow accepted his guilty plea to the lesser offence of causing death by driving carelessly on April 8 2019.

Miss Colville was so seriously injured she died three days later at Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy.

She suffered brain and spine injuries.

Trial evidence

Motorist Jane Gourlay told the court she was driving in the opposite direction to the bus, with parked cars on the other side of the road.

She said: “I thought that the driver would move over before he got to the parked cars but he seemed to pick up speed and came towards me.”

She said it stopped in front of her car.

Freuchie High Street accident scene
Police investigate at the scene.

One of the 14 passengers on the bus said Miss Colville “flew through the air” after the sudden braking.

Defence counsel Callum Hiller had urged Gillespie should be dealt with by a non-custodial disposal.

He said the former bus driver was a first offender with no outstanding matters.

He said: “This was a lapse in judgement on the part of Mr Gillespie which had catastrophic consequences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier