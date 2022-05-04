Knifeman jailed for armed robberies at two Perth stores

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An armed robber who raided two Perth shop workers at knifepoint has been jailed.

David Edevane threatened a checkout operator at the city’s Aldi supermarket on Glasgow Road and fled with handfuls of cash from the till.

Weeks later, the 36-year-old targeted a BP filling station, just yards from the city’s police headquarters.

He was locked up for a year when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard he fell in with a bad crowd after a short spell living abroad and was stealing to buy drugs.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “Since you returned to this country your life has been in freefall.

“These are two very serious matters involving robbery with a knife.

“This can’t have been a pleasant experience for the people involved.

“It’s like someone coming to your house, when you’re in the kitchen, and holding a knife at you and demanding money.”

The sheriff added: “These offences certainly meet the custody threshold and I believe that custody is the only appropriate option.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “When he came back to the country, he was introduced to heroin and led to these offences, to help fund his habit.”

He said Edevane had a “high degree of victim empathy”.

Masked raid

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court that Edevane went to Aldi on February 4, last year, dressed in black, with a white surgical facemask.

He was carrying a sports bag.

At around 8.40pm, checkout operator Matthew Findlay saw Edevane approach his till.

“The accused placed a basket containing a bottle of lemonade on the conveyer belt and went towards the till,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused moved his left arm and Mr Findlay could see that he was holding a knife with a silver blade of about two inches.”

Ms Hodgson said: “The accused demanded the complainer open the till.

“Mr Findlay leaned towards the Perspex screen because he didn’t hear what was said.

“The accused repeated that he wanted money from the till.

“Mr Findlay said he couldn’t get cash out in the middle of a transaction.”

Edevane told him: “Open it f***ing now.”

The staff member opened the till, and Edevane grabbed some money before running out of the door.

He fled with about £170.

Police officers arrived that evening and saw Edevane on CCTV.

They visited his home in St Catherine Road and spotted the white trainers, his black top and the white mask they had viewed on the security footage.

The flat was searched and officers recovered a lock knife and the stolen cash.

Locked inside store

The court heard that five weeks later, on April 13, Edevane struck at the filling station on Dunkeld Road.

He was wearing a black snood, mask and dark clothing.

“It was about 3am and employee Niboshan Suntharalingham was on duty alone at the filling station,” Ms Hodgson said.

“Edevane approached the counter and placed at the till a white carrier bag with items he had collected in the store.

“The employee began scanning the items and the accused moved alongside him.”

Edevane told the shop worker: “Give me the money”.

Ms Hodgson said: “Fearing for his own safety, the witness opened the till.

“The accused began taking money out and putting it in the carrier bag.

“He also took a packet of tobacco before running towards the exit.

“Before the accused left the premises, the complainer managed to lock the doors and trapped the accused within.

“He then locked himself in the store room, where he watched the accused force open the doors and run off.”

Edevane was traced by police about 300 yards from the filling station.

When he was arrested, Edevane told officers: “That’s me f***ed.”

Police found his knife near the filling station and a bag with just under £400 in a courtyard near Edevane’s flat.

He admitted two charges of assault and robbery.