Fife man blew inheritance on cocaine and dealt drug as police watched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife man blew inheritance on cocaine and dealt drug as police watched

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 8 2022, 7.00am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Kirkcaldy man bought cocaine with an inheritance and then sold the drugs to a friend under the noses of police officers.

Filip Hibner was spotted in a car with a friend by officers on patrol.

As they watched, the 25-year-old passed a bag containing white powder to the other man.

A search of Hibner’s vehicle uncovered drugs worth more than £1,000, as well as cash.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the total weight of the drugs was 13g.

She estimated the street value of the powder to be £1,040.

Cash and powder found in car

Ms Currie said: “At around 5pm on April 24 police in uniformed patrol observed a black Audi RS5 blocking the single carriageway with his hazard lights on.

“This was causing traffic to build up.

“Police pulled up alongside to check on the welfare of the occupants.

“There were two males within and both exited the vehicle to talk with police.

“The accused had been the driver and was seen passing an item to the passenger and in return, the passenger passed the accused cash.”

This led officers to search the car and they uncovered one larger and several smaller bags of white powder, along with £500 in cash.

Hibner, of Valley Gardens South, had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

£2,000 inheritance blown on cocaine

His solicitor told the court Hibner had been suffering from low mood and had started taking drugs.

After receiving an inheritance of around £2,000 from an uncle, he bought “more cocaine than he would normally”.

He added: “This was mainly so he had a stock to fund his new habit.

“He sold some to a friend who was going to a party.

“Before his friend got out of the car he sold him cocaine.

“It’s his position that it was a one-off incident – because he had this supply he decided to sell it to a friend.

“He experienced a rush of adrenaline.

“This, for a short time, helped him feel a bit better.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Hibner it was in his favour that he was a first time offender but future convictions would see him risking jail.

He ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]