Banned driver from Perth caught when police saw him in A9 traffic jam

A dangerous driver was twice caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Dylan Frew, who has served time for a botched armed robbery, was first clocked by police when he got stuck in an A9 traffic jam.

Just weeks later, the former mechanic was spotted in another car by an off-duty officer at a Perthshire petrol station.

The 22-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while disqualified on August 22 and September 18, last year.

The court heard Frew had been handed a three-year driving ban after he admitted a dangerous driving charge in September 2019.

Earlier that year, he was detained for trying to rob a village shop while armed with a kitchen knife and wearing a woollen balaclava.

He was traced after police discovered his plans for the raid in a safe at his home in Lowes Court, Scone.

Traffic jam

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “The accused is the owner and registered keeper of a grey Audi A4.

“At about 12.40pm, police constables were responding to a road traffic collision on the A9.

“As a result of this, there was a large number of slow-moving traffic heading south.

“Officers saw the accused’s vehicle, a grey Audi A4, in the queue of cars.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was spoken to.

“He told police that he did not understand the charges.”

Spotted by off-duty cop

The court heard Frew was caught again just four weeks later.at the forecourt of the Tesco filling station on the A85 Crieff road.

“At 12.55pm, an off-duty police officer spotted the accused within a blue BMW Five Series,” said Ms Hodgson.

“He recognised the accused and contacted police services.”

She told the court: “Officers got in touch with the Tesco store and checked its CCTV.

“The footage showed the accused driving the vehicle.”

‘A bit of a blur’

A solicitor for Frew told the court his client was banned from driving for three years in September 2019.

“He is disqualified until August 19 2022 – but only once he passes his extended test.

“It was a bit of blur for Mr Frew and he was rather confused when police told him he was disqualified.

“But he accepts this was a court order and he should have been paying more attention.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until June 22.