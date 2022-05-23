Banned driver from Perth caught when police saw him in A9 traffic jam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banned driver from Perth caught when police saw him in A9 traffic jam

By Jamie Buchan
May 23 2022, 2.22pm
Dylan Frew appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Dylan Frew appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A dangerous driver was twice caught behind the wheel while disqualified.

Dylan Frew, who has served time for a botched armed robbery, was first clocked by police when he got stuck in an A9 traffic jam.

Just weeks later, the former mechanic was spotted in another car by an off-duty officer at a Perthshire petrol station.

The 22-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving while disqualified on August 22 and September 18, last year.

Disqualified driver Dylan Frew

The court heard Frew had been handed a three-year driving ban after he admitted a dangerous driving charge in September 2019.

Earlier that year, he was detained for trying to rob a village shop while armed with a kitchen knife and wearing a woollen balaclava.

He was traced after police discovered his plans for the raid in a safe at his home in Lowes Court, Scone.

Traffic jam

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “The accused is the owner and registered keeper of a grey Audi A4.

“At about 12.40pm, police constables were responding to a road traffic collision on the A9.

Dylan Frew appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“As a result of this, there was a large number of slow-moving traffic heading south.

“Officers saw the accused’s vehicle, a grey Audi A4, in the queue of cars.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was spoken to.

“He told police that he did not understand the charges.”

Spotted by off-duty cop

The court heard Frew was caught again just four weeks later.at the forecourt of the Tesco filling station on the A85 Crieff road.

“At 12.55pm, an off-duty police officer spotted the accused within a blue BMW Five Series,” said Ms Hodgson.

“He recognised the accused and contacted police services.”

She told the court: “Officers got in touch with the Tesco store and checked its CCTV.

“The footage showed the accused driving the vehicle.”

‘A bit of a blur’

A solicitor for Frew told the court his client was banned from driving for three years in September 2019.

“He is disqualified until August 19 2022 – but only once he passes his extended test.

“It was a bit of blur for Mr Frew and he was rather confused when police told him he was disqualified.

“But he accepts this was a court order and he should have been paying more attention.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until June 22.

