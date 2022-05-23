Thieves dumped pet dogs in Dundee after stealing Perthshire pickup truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thieves dumped pet dogs in Dundee after stealing Perthshire pickup truck

By Neil Henderson
May 23 2022, 2.38pm
The pickup truck was stolen from a farm near Coupar Angus.
The pickup truck was stolen from a farm near Coupar Angus.

Police are hunting thieves who who made off with a pickup truck while the owner’s two pet dogs were still inside.

Officers say the Isuzu D-Max pickup with Ifor Williams canopy, with a registration number ST15 WRT, was stolen from a farm near Coupar Angus between 9am and 4pm on Sunday.

The owner’s two border collies were still inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

Pets found abandoned in Fintry

The pets were later found abandoned but unharmed in the Fintry area of Dundee.

They have since been reunited with their owner, however the vehicle is still to be found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, particularly if you saw the car or around Dundee, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. quoting incident reference  2932 of May 22.”

Homeowner ‘devastated’ after £6k caravan torched on Dundee driveway

