Thieves dumped pet dogs in Dundee after stealing Perthshire pickup truck By Neil Henderson May 23 2022, 2.38pm The pickup truck was stolen from a farm near Coupar Angus. Police are hunting thieves who who made off with a pickup truck while the owner's two pet dogs were still inside. Officers say the Isuzu D-Max pickup with Ifor Williams canopy, with a registration number ST15 WRT, was stolen from a farm near Coupar Angus between 9am and 4pm on Sunday. The owner's two border collies were still inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Pets found abandoned in Fintry The pets were later found abandoned but unharmed in the Fintry area of Dundee. They have since been reunited with their owner, however the vehicle is still to be found. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, particularly if you saw the car or around Dundee, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. "Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. quoting incident reference 2932 of May 22."