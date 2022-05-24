Perthshire boyfriend bombarded ex-partner with 400 texts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ex-boyfriend tried to “win back” his partner by bombarding her with more than 400 text messages.

Gary Campbell continued to harass his former girlfriend, even after she told him to stop.

The 44-year-old then tried to persuade members of her family to convince her to rekindle the relationship.

Campbell, of Bridge of Earn, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex between October 18 and November 11 2021.

He was sentenced to unpaid work and ordered to stay away from the woman for a year.

Number blocked

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston said the couple were together for about seven months.

The relationship ended abruptly on October 17 2021, following an argument.

“On Monday October 18, the accused continued to send text messages to the complainer,” Ms Kynaston said.

“This went on until November 19, 2021.

“She received about 400 texts from the accused and this resulted in her blocking his number.

“The complainer had initially responded to the messages but then asked the accused to stop texting her but the messages continued.”

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused also contacted the complainer’s sister and parents, asking them to persuade her to get back together with him.

“The matter was reported to the police and officers viewed the vast amount of texts that the accused had been sending.

“Mr Campbell was traced and arrested.

“When interviewed, he made some admissions to his behaviour.

“He stated that he did not mean to cause any harm.”

Ms Kynaston said Campbell’s victim said a non-harassment order would be “appropriate”.

He wanted an explanation

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “It is accepted that the relationship is over and there is no chance of it being rekindled.”

She added: “Mr Campbell had wanted this to be a long-term relationship and thought the parties had got on well from the get-go.

“However, there was an incident in November whereby Mr Campbell was left unhappy and very hurt.”

Ms Clark said: “He is a 44-year-old man and he knows now he should have just walked away.

“But he wanted to try and win her back.

“And then he wanted an explanation as to why the relationship, which had been going so well, had fallen apart.”

‘Entirely inappropriate’ behaviour

Sheriff Martin Edington told Campbell: “I will give you credit for pleading guilty at an early opportunity.

“You have expressed regret and you accept that you dealt with this matter in an entirely inappropriate way.

“I am persuaded that I can deal with this matter with a community payback order.”

Campbell was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff issued a one-year non-harassment order.