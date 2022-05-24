Perthshire boyfriend bombarded ex-partner with 400 texts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Perthshire boyfriend bombarded ex-partner with 400 texts

By Jamie Buchan
May 24 2022, 1.49pm Updated: May 24 2022, 5.48pm
Gary Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Gary Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

An ex-boyfriend tried to “win back” his partner by bombarding her with more than 400 text messages.

Gary Campbell continued to harass his former girlfriend, even after she told him to stop.

The 44-year-old then tried to persuade members of her family to convince her to rekindle the relationship.

Campbell, of Bridge of Earn, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex between October 18 and November 11 2021.

Perth Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court

He was sentenced to unpaid work and ordered to stay away from the woman for a year.

Number blocked

Fiscal depute Rebecca Kynaston said the couple were together for about seven months.

The relationship ended abruptly on October 17 2021, following an argument.

“On Monday October 18, the accused continued to send text messages to the complainer,” Ms Kynaston said.

“This went on until November 19, 2021.

“She received about 400 texts from the accused and this resulted in her blocking his number.

“The complainer had initially responded to the messages but then asked the accused to stop texting her but the messages continued.”

Gary Campbell arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Gary Campbell arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

The prosecutor told the court: “The accused also contacted the complainer’s sister and parents, asking them to persuade her to get back together with him.

“The matter was reported to the police and officers viewed the vast amount of texts that the accused had been sending.

“Mr Campbell was traced and arrested.

“When interviewed, he made some admissions to his behaviour.

“He stated that he did not mean to cause any harm.”

Ms Kynaston said Campbell’s victim said a non-harassment order would be “appropriate”.

He wanted an explanation

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “It is accepted that the relationship is over and there is no chance of it being rekindled.”

She added: “Mr Campbell had wanted this to be a long-term relationship and thought the parties had got on well from the get-go.

“However, there was an incident in November whereby Mr Campbell was left unhappy and very hurt.”

Ms Clark said: “He is a 44-year-old man and he knows now he should have just walked away.

“But he wanted to try and win her back.

“And then he wanted an explanation as to why the relationship, which had been going so well, had fallen apart.”

‘Entirely inappropriate’ behaviour

Sheriff Martin Edington told Campbell: “I will give you credit for pleading guilty at an early opportunity.

“You have expressed regret and you accept that you dealt with this matter in an entirely inappropriate way.

“I am persuaded that I can deal with this matter with a community payback order.”

Campbell was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff issued a one-year non-harassment order.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier