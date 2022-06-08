Dunfermline woman caught five times over limit had ‘no choice’ but to drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 41-year-old Dunfermline woman has been banned from the road after being caught at more than five times the drink-drive limit.

Victoria McGrath drove her mother’s car for about four miles between the city’s Broomhead Drive and her home in Pinkerton Grove on August 24 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard McGrath later told police she had been “kicked out” of her partner’s house and had “no choice” but to drive.

Senior procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said police were contacted to say McGrath may have “taken something and taken the car away.”

The fiscal depute said there was a “lookout” for the car, which was found at 4.55am at her home address, where she lives with her parents.

Ms Yousaf said: “The vehicle was hot to touch and there were fresh wiper marks on the car.

“They (police) were given entry to the property by the accused’s mother and (she) stated the accused recently arrived and was intoxicated.

“The accused said: ‘I have only taken one tablet, not multiple, I don’t need an ambulance’.”

‘No choice’ but to drive

The fiscal depute said McGrath told police her partner had kicked her out of the house and she had “no choice” but to drive and that she drove “very slowly.”

McGrath pled guilty to driving a car on Broomhead Drive, Pinkerton Grove and elsewhere after consuming so much alcohol that her breath in alcohol reading was 119mics/22.

The court heard the vehicle belongs to McGrath’s mother.

Defence lawyer Christopher Large said McGrath does not have “great recollection of events” that night and professed to have struggled with alcoholism and was taking antidepressants.

The solicitor said his client is already serving a community payback order for a previous offence of a similar nature and is on a curfew order until August.

But the lawyer stressed she has “improved greatly” since the time of the offence and has been engaging with Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week.

He also said the drive is a short one and there was no harm or damage done to any person or vehicle.

The solicitor said McGrath’s alcoholism was also exacerbated by severe family difficulties and the preceding Covid lockdown.

Sentence deferred

Sheriff Andrew Berry banned McGrath from driving for three years and deferred sentence until September 14 for her to be of good behaviour.

The sheriff said: “It’s quite clear from reports there is a lot going on in your life.

“It would appear more recently you are taking benefit of the help available and it’s important you continue to do that.”