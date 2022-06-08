Man guilty of animal neglect after ‘crying’ dog seized from Perthshire house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man guilty of animal neglect after ‘crying’ dog seized from Perthshire house

By Jamie Buchan
June 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 8 2022, 8.33am
SSPCA officers descended on the property at MacDonald Crescent, Rattray
A Perthshire pet owner whose “howling” dog was seized by animal welfare officers after complaints from neighbours has been found guilty of neglect.

Police and the SSPCA swooped on a property in MacDonald Crescent, Rattray, following claims a lurcher-type dog had been left chained up outside in sub-zero temperatures.

They found the dog, called Bruce, tethered in the back garden with only a half-built wooden shed for shelter.

Owner Clifford Hodgkins was found guilty of neglecting the animal after a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard that between November 27 and 29, 2020, the 40-year-old failed to provide Bruce with a suitable environment and limited its movement by tethering it to a chain.

Hodgkins failed to provide the animal with adequate shelter and exposed it to the elements.

He also didn’t give it a warm, comfortable resting area.

Court to consider banning order

Sheriff Francis Gill told Hodgkins that he found the evidence of SSPCA officers, police and neighbours “credible and reliable”.

He said the dog was left in a state of distress.

Police were called to a property in MacDonald Crescent, Rattray.
The sheriff said a further allegation, that Hodgkins behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and threw stones at the dog, was not proven.

Tree surgeon Hodgkins, of Woodlands Park, Blairgowrie, now faces a ban on keeping animals.

Sheriff Gill told him: “Under this legislation, there are several orders that are open to the court.

“I will defer sentence so that on the next occasion I can be addressed fully on these orders.”

Seized after three days

Taking the witness stand, Hodgkins told the trial he had bought the dog for £400 after seeing it advertised on the internet.

“I bought it on the Friday and the police came and took him on the Sunday,” he said.

“It was a pet. I wanted to take him on walks in the countryside.”

The trial was heard before Sheriff Francis Gill at Perth Sheriff Court

He denied neglecting the animal, insisting that the shed – which had no door or windows – was wind-proof, dry and insulated.

Hodgkins rejected claims made by a neighbour that he threw stones at the dog and shouted aggressively at it.

“The dog was whinging because it was in a new environment,” he said.

“So I told it to get in (the shed) a few times.”

He said: “You have to train them, because they’re brain dead. You have to show him.”

Body language

The court earlier heard from SSPCA inspector Katherine Aitchison who went to the property – then the home of Hodgkin’s partner – after complaints from residents.

She said Hodgkins answered the door and told her there was no dog in the back garden.

Ms Aitchison told the trial she returned with police the following day.

She described the lurcher-type dog in the back garden as “very cold and all hunched up”.

She said: “I think the night before the temperature had dropped to minus four.

“The dog was obviously tired and was shivering.

“Its tail was between its legs and it had a roached back.

“That’s not happy body language.”

Examination

Ms Aitchison said the dog had access to a wooden shed, which had a tarpaulin sheet with a slit in it instead of a door.

“There was a small blanket on the floor of the shed.

“It wasn’t providing much comfort and it definitely wasn’t providing any heat.”

The dog was taken to SSPCA offices and examined.

Ms Aitchison said it had cracks on its paws, an infected claw and scarring on its face.

“He relaxed after a few minutes of being in the heat,” she said.

Neighbour Karen Thorburn told the trial she was kept awake by the dog’s “howling,” while another witness Jenna Muir said she heard it crying.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said the conviction will be a “significant matter” for Hodgkins.

“He has kept dog since he was a child,” he said.

“At least it appears that the dog did not suffer as a result of this.”

Hodgkins will be sentenced on June 22.

Pet owners – are you falling foul of Scotland’s animal laws?

