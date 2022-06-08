Me and my bike: Watch Alyth mum Jane share her passion for cycling after discovering the sport at 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Me and my bike: Watch Alyth mum Jane share her passion for cycling after discovering the sport at 44

By Peter John Meiklem
June 8 2022, 6.00am

Alyth mum Jane Wilkinson spent most of her life believing cycling wasn’t for her.

Not fit enough, no time, intimidated by possible mechanical problems… the list of reasons not get involved went on and on.

Yet, one day, aged 44, she took daughter Derryth mountain biking and gave the sport a try.

“I was on a beat up hybrid bike. I yelled all the way down. ‘This is insane’, I said. ‘Why would anyone do this?'”

But when Jane repeated the feat on a specially-designed mountain bike, a little bit of magic sparked on the trail.

“I had a two-wheeled epiphany. I went down the trail and I absolutely loved it.”

Bike week 2022

It was the start of a love affair that was to shape the next decade or so of Jane’s life.

She joined her daughter in club road rides as well as continuing to ride off road.

“We had a lot of fun and I gradually became more enthusiastic and interested in cycling.

“Especially when I got the kind of bike that allowed me to do the kind of cycling I wanted to do.”

Jane with Phoenix Two, pictured for Bike Week 2022.
I spoke to Jane for Bike Week, running from June 6 to June 12. She is one of three local men and women to tell us why they cycle.

Now 55, Jane cycles regularly to work and for pleasure. That includes a regular 18 or so mile commute between the Perthshire town and Dundee.

And while her friends at Alyth Cycles are busy building her an on-trend gravel bike, she spends most of her time riding the curiously named steel tourer Phoenix Two.

“I sent it (Phoenix One) off for spray painting, but while it was there the poor people at Kingsway Coatings experienced a fire, which burnt down the whole of the industrial unit.”

Her friend Neil from the bike shop is also a firefighter. He pulled the nigh on untouched frame out of the debris.

And while that first frame has now succumbed to rust, parts live on with Phoenix Two.

“There were only two or three things left undamaged and my frame was one of them.”

Jane’s advice for newbies on Bike Week

Cycling has changed Jane’s life for the better.

She thinks the same could be true for most people, irrespective of age or stage.

“If your kids are into it, be guided by your kids. But if your kids aren’t then you can encourage them and draw the whole family together.

“If you’re worried about getting out on the roads then join a cycling group. They’ll support you to learn the skills.”

Those first few commutes between Alyth and Dundee “terrified” Jane.

“But you learn to claim your space on the road.

“You gain all those skills that you need.”

Check out the video above for more on Jane’s cycling journey.

