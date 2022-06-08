Me and my bike: Watch Alyth mum Jane share her passion for cycling after discovering the sport at 44

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alyth mum Jane Wilkinson spent most of her life believing cycling wasn’t for her.

Not fit enough, no time, intimidated by possible mechanical problems… the list of reasons not get involved went on and on.

Yet, one day, aged 44, she took daughter Derryth mountain biking and gave the sport a try.

“I was on a beat up hybrid bike. I yelled all the way down. ‘This is insane’, I said. ‘Why would anyone do this?'”

But when Jane repeated the feat on a specially-designed mountain bike, a little bit of magic sparked on the trail.

“I had a two-wheeled epiphany. I went down the trail and I absolutely loved it.”

Bike week 2022

It was the start of a love affair that was to shape the next decade or so of Jane’s life.

She joined her daughter in club road rides as well as continuing to ride off road.

“We had a lot of fun and I gradually became more enthusiastic and interested in cycling.

“Especially when I got the kind of bike that allowed me to do the kind of cycling I wanted to do.”

I spoke to Jane for Bike Week, running from June 6 to June 12. She is one of three local men and women to tell us why they cycle.

Now 55, Jane cycles regularly to work and for pleasure. That includes a regular 18 or so mile commute between the Perthshire town and Dundee.

And while her friends at Alyth Cycles are busy building her an on-trend gravel bike, she spends most of her time riding the curiously named steel tourer Phoenix Two.

“I sent it (Phoenix One) off for spray painting, but while it was there the poor people at Kingsway Coatings experienced a fire, which burnt down the whole of the industrial unit.”

Her friend Neil from the bike shop is also a firefighter. He pulled the nigh on untouched frame out of the debris.

And while that first frame has now succumbed to rust, parts live on with Phoenix Two.

“There were only two or three things left undamaged and my frame was one of them.”

Jane’s advice for newbies on Bike Week

Cycling has changed Jane’s life for the better.

She thinks the same could be true for most people, irrespective of age or stage.

“If your kids are into it, be guided by your kids. But if your kids aren’t then you can encourage them and draw the whole family together.

“If you’re worried about getting out on the roads then join a cycling group. They’ll support you to learn the skills.”

Those first few commutes between Alyth and Dundee “terrified” Jane.

“But you learn to claim your space on the road.

“You gain all those skills that you need.”

Check out the video above for more on Jane’s cycling journey.