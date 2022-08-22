Monday court round-up — Drink-drive nurse and Co-op commotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive nurse and Co-op commotion

By Crime and Courts Team
August 22 2022, 4.45pm
Thomas McCabe.
Fife OAP made sexual remarks and showed female taxi driver his rifles
Kyle Leonard.
Caged Dundee sex fiend gets extra time for assault with sharpened toilet brush
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Andrew McKiddie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/08/2022
Neighbour-from-hell abused Alyth care home staff
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters
Connor Collins
Forfar thug who broke police officer's leg jailed after breaching order
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. M90 crash Picture shows; Piotr Poniewierski. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/08/2022
Overworked drink-driver caused head-on smash on M90 in Kinross-shire
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child neglect Picture shows; Inverkeithing playpark. Whinny Hill Crescent, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Google Date; 19/08/2022
Drunken dad passed out in Fife playpark and left three-year-old daughter 'alone in the…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Bobby Jordan-Gillies. Nimmo Place, Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 19/08/2022
Delivery driver banned from road after three-car smash in Perth
Jack Millard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kinross monster's sick taunt to Fife sex attack victim
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Red light blunder and up the bracket

People are being told to not swim on Borughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…