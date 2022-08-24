Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man’s wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man’s wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain

By Jamie Buchan
August 24 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 24 2022, 10.39am
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Facebook logo
Fife brute banned girlfriend from using Facebook and threatened to shoot her dad
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tuesday court round-up — Motorbikes raid and snippy suspect
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
JIM SPENCE: Forfar thug's sentence for police officer attack shows danger of soft touch…
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
Kevin Proctor leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth blackmailer snared by DNA on sinister note dodges prison sentence
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Gun-toting dealer jailed for road rage assault on Tayport cyclist
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
One-shoe umbrella dancer who vandalised Dunfermline court 'may have been spiked'
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thug attacked stranger in Perth city centre less than 24 hours after early release…
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive nurse and Co-op commotion

More from The Courier

Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
Arbroath man John Galloway appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.
Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum…