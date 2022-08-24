Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway

By Emma Duncan
August 24 2022, 7.40am
The former RBS in Comrie.
The former RBS in Comrie.

Plans to turn a former bank in Comrie into a takeaway have been given the green light.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland in the centre of the Perthshire village closed in December 2018, despite backlash from locals and politicians.

The C-listed building has been empty ever since but will now been given a new lease of life.

Plans were approved in 2020 to turn the building on Drummond Street into three flats, but work on this never started.

The former RBS in Comrie has laid empty ever since it closed.

This permission remains in place for the two floors above the proposed restaurant as the new planning application only affects the former bank on the ground floor.

Nine public objections were lodged against the takeaway plans, submitted by Perthshire businessman Arif Minhas.

They cited concerns over character,  loss of amenity, the impact on parking, road safety, the impact on a listed building, the impact on conservation area, waste, noise and the plans being contrary to the local development plan.

RBS Comrie
The former bank will see its ground floor turned into a takeaway.

Despite this, a report alongside the application by David Littlejohn, head of planning at Perth and Kinross Council, said it will boost the local economy by bringing an empty building back into use.

It said: “The re-use of the ground floor will bring some commercial activity to an area where there are other commercial premises.

“The proposal is likely to have a positive economic impact by introducing a new
business to the area, bringing a vacant unit back in to a practical use.

“This will also bring the potential for employment opportunities.”

Mr Minhas has also been granted listed building consent for the physical works required to turn the bank into a takeaway.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Evening telegraph/ Courier Blairgowrie news CR0037502 G Jennings pics , the Strathmoer School, of Dance in Blairgowrie with their 147 trophies which they have gathered over the last year, Lucy Patton,Elizabeth Rudge, Erynn Henderson ,Michalina Maluk, & Ashley Morrison, are the 5 girls who have shared all the trophies, monday 22nd August.
Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school
0
Barrie Hunter (Lettie Lou) and Kirsty Findlay (Jack) in costume with props outside Perth Theatre
Enjoy singing or dancing? Here's how you can feature in this year's Perth pantomime
0
Dundee bins strikes
Tayside bin strikes to go ahead as unions reject latest pay offer
0
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to…
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Experts lay out the law on recruitment process
2
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0
A view of the new facility from East High Street.
3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged
0
Mitch Taylor and the James Street fire.
Perth neighbour tells of moment he woke residents as fire tore through city homes
1
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
1

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Post Thumbnail
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.
Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum…
0