Bid to give former Comrie bank new lease of life as takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former bank in Comrie could be given a new lease of life if a planning application to turn it into a takeaway is approved.

A bid has been launched to turn the old Royal Bank of Scotland in the centre of the Perthshire village into a hot food outlet.

The bank closed in December 2018, despite a backlash from locals and politicians, and the building has been empty ever since.

Perthshire has seen a spate of bank closures in recent years, mostly impacting small towns and villages.

What are the plans?

Now, plans to revive the Drummond Street building have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Perthshire businessman Arif Minhas.

The proposals are open for public comments until May 20 and have been welcomed by Liz Smith, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

She said: “It was very disappointing back in 2018 when RBS decided to close its doors on its Comrie branch and residents will be aware I campaigned strongly against this decision.

“Nonetheless, in the current economic climate, it is very encouraging to hear that the building will now be utilised by a local business rather than being left empty.”