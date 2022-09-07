Fiend who promised to ‘destroy’ victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fiend who promised to ‘destroy’ victim handed life sentence for Fife rapes

By James Mulholland
September 7 2022, 12.57pm Updated: September 7 2022, 1.02pm
Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Steven McKee was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
Post Thumbnail
Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack
Yasir Butt pled guilty to attempted extortion.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort Picture shows; Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/09/2022
Woman and boyfriend caught roaring down M90 at 100mph were not racing, court told
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Dog killer awaits sentencing
Niki Caira
Fife mum deletes Facebook account in bid to change court order in property row
Paul McMullan
Former soldier jailed after knocking out ex-partner and tying ligature round her neck at…
Michele Williamson.
Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court's first in-person jury in two years found Thomas Hepburn guilty.
Fife man convicted of historic child sex abuse by first in-person Kirkcaldy jury since…
Stewart Stoddard appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular'

More from The Courier

Forfar's flood clean-up continued after Tuesday's torrential storms. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
The A932 in Forfar flooded.
Tayside flooding: Full list of road closures after heavy downpours
St Andrews University student Ms M sued her rapist after the case against him was found not proven and went on to campaign for the verdict to be axed. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
Lorraine Kelly invited to 'hold the jackets' in Nicola Sturgeon’s first meeting with Liz…
The Caird Hall organ.
REVIEW: Organist's unique mix of the Caird Hall organ's sounds