New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins

New images of a 67-home development in Dundee have been revealed as work gets under way.

A total of 43 houses and 24 flats will be built on Ballindean Road – on a former industrial site bounded by Ballindean Place, Balmedie Drive, Ballindean Road and Douglas Road.

The properties will be made available for rent or shared equity sale – which is when a buyer is given a loan towards their deposit.

Each property will come with solar panels, heat pumps, triple glazing and battery storage in an attempt to make them energy efficient.

Plans approved by Dundee City Council last year include parking spaces and “enhanced” gardens, with trees lining the site.

The £6.1 million project – a partnership between Caledonia Housing Association and Dundee City Council – is being funded by the Scottish Government and built by developer Cullross.

Andrew Kilpatrick, director of assets at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “Caledonia carried out a community consultation on these proposals last year and with the backing of the city council, work is now underway to deliver these new homes for Dundee.

“We can look forward to helping meet the demand for affordable housing and this site at Ballindean will be an attractive place to live with good transport links, nearby supermarkets and leisure facilities.”

Ryan Fletcher, managing director of Cullross, said: “It’s been great working with Caledonia again to bring much needed affordable housing to Dundee.

“These homes are among the most energy efficient we have built and will make a contribution to the city’s effort to reduce carbon emissions.”

It comes after Caledonia recently built 19 homes at Maxwelltown.

The association is also currently building two 30-home developments at Rosebank Street and Coldside Road.