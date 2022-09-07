New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New images of Dundee housing development revealed as work begins

By Poppy Watson
September 7 2022, 1.19pm
An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.
An artist's impression of how the new Ballindean Road development will look.

New images of a 67-home development in Dundee have been revealed as work gets under way.

A total of 43 houses and 24 flats will be built on Ballindean Road – on a former industrial site bounded by Ballindean Place, Balmedie Drive, Ballindean Road and Douglas Road.

The properties will be made available for rent or shared equity sale – which is when a buyer is given a loan towards their deposit.

Each property will come with solar panels, heat pumps, triple glazing and battery storage in an attempt to make them energy efficient.

Plans approved by Dundee City Council last year include parking spaces and “enhanced” gardens, with trees lining the site.

The £6.1 million project – a partnership between Caledonia Housing Association and Dundee City Council – is being funded by the Scottish Government and built by developer Cullross.

Andrew Kilpatrick, director of assets at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “Caledonia carried out a community consultation on these proposals last year and with the backing of the city council, work is now underway to deliver these new homes for Dundee.

“We can look forward to helping meet the demand for affordable housing and this site at Ballindean will be an attractive place to live with good transport links, nearby supermarkets and leisure facilities.”

Another view of the new properties.

Ryan Fletcher, managing director of Cullross, said: “It’s been great working with Caledonia again to bring much needed affordable housing to Dundee.

“These homes are among the most energy efficient we have built and will make a contribution to the city’s effort to reduce carbon emissions.”

It comes after Caledonia recently built 19 homes at Maxwelltown.

The association is also currently building two 30-home developments at Rosebank Street and Coldside Road.

Tags

