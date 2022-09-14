Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue By Paul Malik September 14 2022, 1.21pm Updated: September 14 2022, 1.34pm Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Dangerous Fife stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital… Abusive Fife brute refused to call ambulance when girl overdosed Maths professor admits following children around Perth pool changing area Tuesday court round-up — Angus guns and ammo haul Paedophile teacher from Fife loses bid to reduce prison sentence Drunk joyrider smashed works van into Crieff garden Dundee dealer jailed after £30k of cannabis found in Aldi bags in BMW Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier given unpaid work for Covid breaches Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Two life-threatening throttling attacks on woman sees Fife thug behind bars More from The Courier Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing 'long road to… Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth Dangerous Fife stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital… 'Dundee's Berlin Wall': Residents rage at 'giant' embankment that makes street feel like prison Dundee United pair Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen called up to Finland national team The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop