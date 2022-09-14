Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing ‘long road to recovery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing ‘long road to recovery’

By James Simpson
September 14 2022, 2.15pm
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.

A Dundee woman is facing a “long road to recovery” after falling seriously ill while on holiday in Turkey.

Lynn Anderson collapsed in her apartment in the town of Dalyan, having felt unwell for several days.

The mum-of-one has since spent time in several different hospitals and has now been diagnosed with meningitis.

Early fears over bootleg alcohol

The condition – more commonly found in babies and children – is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

Gary Menzies – Lynn’s husband of 23 years – says there were initial fears she had consumed bootleg alcohol.

The Dundee City Council worker said: “Lynn is such a strong woman but around a week into the stay she started to take unwell.

Lynn is a healthy woman so it was hard to see her like this

“I insisted she went to a local GP and she was put on a drip for a day and given antibiotics.

“She tried to persevere but she was losing her vision, vomiting and was starting to lose the use of her legs.

“It got to the stage that Lynn was in a wheelchair to help her get around.

“Lynn is a healthy woman so it was hard to see her like this but my world crashed when I found her collapsed in the hotel room.”

Lynn’s partner Gary Menzies.

Lynn is currently in Memorial Antalya Hospital and it is not known how long she may have to spend there.

Gary says he has feared losing her “a few times” as she has gone through various medical tests and procedures.

While there is now some relief at knowing what is wrong, Gary – from the West End – says the future is uncertain.

He said: “I’ve only been able to see Lynn for short visits.

‘She’s still keeping a sense of humour’

“I had a hospital gown on to see her and she said ‘suits you sir’ so she’s still keeping a sense of humour.

“While her condition is described as stable we are fully aware there is long road to recovery.

“There could be further health implications but we just need to wait and see.

“At this stage there is no way she could be transported home by air ambulance.

Lynn fell ill on holiday.

“Thankfully, before we travelled, Lynn got insurance for us and I’ve been keeping them updated on the situation.”

Men’s mental health group Walk and Talk Scotland has also stepped in to support the couple and has launched an online fundraiser on their behalf.

Gary says they have also been comforted by messages and offers of financial support from family and friends in Dundee.

