Dundee woman who fell seriously ill on holiday in Turkey facing ‘long road to recovery’

A Dundee woman is facing a “long road to recovery” after falling seriously ill while on holiday in Turkey.

Lynn Anderson collapsed in her apartment in the town of Dalyan, having felt unwell for several days.

The mum-of-one has since spent time in several different hospitals and has now been diagnosed with meningitis.

Early fears over bootleg alcohol

The condition – more commonly found in babies and children – is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

Gary Menzies – Lynn’s husband of 23 years – says there were initial fears she had consumed bootleg alcohol.

The Dundee City Council worker said: “Lynn is such a strong woman but around a week into the stay she started to take unwell.

Lynn is a healthy woman so it was hard to see her like this

“I insisted she went to a local GP and she was put on a drip for a day and given antibiotics.

“She tried to persevere but she was losing her vision, vomiting and was starting to lose the use of her legs.

“It got to the stage that Lynn was in a wheelchair to help her get around.

“Lynn is a healthy woman so it was hard to see her like this but my world crashed when I found her collapsed in the hotel room.”

Lynn is currently in Memorial Antalya Hospital and it is not known how long she may have to spend there.

Gary says he has feared losing her “a few times” as she has gone through various medical tests and procedures.

While there is now some relief at knowing what is wrong, Gary – from the West End – says the future is uncertain.

He said: “I’ve only been able to see Lynn for short visits.

‘She’s still keeping a sense of humour’

“I had a hospital gown on to see her and she said ‘suits you sir’ so she’s still keeping a sense of humour.

“While her condition is described as stable we are fully aware there is long road to recovery.

“There could be further health implications but we just need to wait and see.

“At this stage there is no way she could be transported home by air ambulance.

“Thankfully, before we travelled, Lynn got insurance for us and I’ve been keeping them updated on the situation.”

Men’s mental health group Walk and Talk Scotland has also stepped in to support the couple and has launched an online fundraiser on their behalf.

Gary says they have also been comforted by messages and offers of financial support from family and friends in Dundee.