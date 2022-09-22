Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism By Ross Gardiner September 22 2022, 1.41pm Updated: September 22 2022, 3.24pm Ric May and Stef Ollandini were cleared of vandalising Cupar war memorial. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts 'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years Drunken footballer assaulted woman and battered bouncer at Montrose nightspot Stalker paedophile from Angus walks free after breach trial collapses Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault Fife thug claimed he would open ex's dad 'like a can of beans' in… Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row Banned St Johnstone fan ordered to complete coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Wednesday court round-up — Paedophile ring prisoner's phone Domestic abuse justice vow as figures show Tayside and Fife area had highest number… More from The Courier 'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit… New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last… 'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a… Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker… Editor's Picks Stalker paedophile from Angus walks free after breach trial collapses Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building Roz McCall: Meet your new MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Solar farm developers showcase 50,000-panel Forfar project for fields near Station Park Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel gets green light for £5m spa project Demand for land ownership cap as small group of super-rich hold a million hectares of land St John’s High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to leading role on stage Dundee private health clinic graded ‘unsatisfactory’ by inspectors Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks