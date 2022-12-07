Offshore worker from Perthshire injured two in high speed Mercedes smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Offshore worker from Perthshire injured two in high speed Mercedes smash

By Jamie Buchan
December 7 2022, 6.00am
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Friday court round-up — Puppy treatment and taking the p***
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Man accused of robbing 80-year-old woman in Blairgowrie street
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Dunfermline drunk attacked taxi driver for refusing to take him to Alloa
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Fife ice cream shop owner who groomed 14-year-old girl given unpaid work
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Thursday court round-up — Clean-up chance and breath test let-off
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Arbroath fraudster took out secret payday loan in partner's name

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Steven Sangerman admitted causing the crash on the A923. His extensively damaged Mercedes Benz was recovered from the scene.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented