Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison By Paul Malik January 30 2023, 11.21am Updated: January 30 2023, 11.38am Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship Leven man viewed sick child images after giving up work to care for parents Dealer caught with 73% purity cocaine outside Dundee is jailed Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife's signature on paperwork Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up Call to quash Fife sub-postmaster's embezzlement conviction Most Read 1 Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth 2 Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in… 3 Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival 4 £20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park 5 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 6 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 7 St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change… 8 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 9 Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business More from The Courier Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts the job by knocking on 1,000… Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do… Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed Ricky Little labelled 'a lovely human being' as influential Arbroath defender makes 350th appearance Editor's Picks Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction Perth flooding: If council won’t take action we will say residents As it happened: BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 first acts revealed Ricky Little labelled ‘a lovely human being’ as influential Arbroath defender makes 350th appearance VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry? 4 Dundee United talking points: The striking Tannadice priority as deadline day looms Fife man’s revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost Most Commented 1 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 2 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 6 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump