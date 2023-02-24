Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months By Jamie McKenzie February 24 2023, 6.00am Kelly Somerville. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident… Twitter comments like pub 'tittle-tattle' says judge as Natalie McGarry conviction upheld Joyrider took workmate's Mini and crashed outside Perthshire farm 'I couldn't breathe': Perth Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of… Fife rapist, 22, admits having sex with underage girls after Snapchat contact Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take… Dentist who posted partner's intimate pics on swingers' site fails in Dundee conviction appeal Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl 'put this bag over your… Most Read 1 Body found at Fife beauty spot 2 Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house 3 Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid 4 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 5 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 6 Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street 7 Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village 8 Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process 9 Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident… 10 Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins More from The Courier Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war… Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983 Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty… Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being 'murdered' in Netflix series The Witcher:… St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon 'frustrated' but fighting for his place Editor's Picks Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? Claims of ‘broken promises’ as funding for Big Noise music programme in Dundee withdrawn Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and Fife schools Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house Love cocktails? Here’s where you’ll find the best ones in Perth Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 8 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 9 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 10 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination