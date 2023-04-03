Courts Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours Summer, a staffie-collie cross, has never been the same since the assault, her owner told Perth Sheriff Court. By Jamie Buchan April 3 2023, 6.00am Share Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4265809/dog-punched-perth/ Copy Link George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Drunk Fife lorry driver ploughed into stationary cars at traffic lights Unpaid work for serial thief after Crieff school break-in sparks security alert Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Company boss fails in appeal after Perthshire death fall Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Thursday court round-up — Phone filth fiend caught again Most Read 1 Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years 2 Relatives describe ‘loveable family boy’ as people from across UK join search for Fife… 3 Fife man fulfils lifelong dream by opening pet shop in Kirkcaldy 4 Man, 33, taken to hospital after disturbance outside Dundee bar 5 Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’ 6 Police launch enquiry after pyro ‘hits family of five’ at St Johnstone match 7 Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions 8 Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose? 9 Dundee pub fear further firebug attacks after fifth incident More from The Courier Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn't in contention for… Long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone's top six hopes - but Stevie May… 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school… New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads… Freuchie's David and Goliath 1985 Lord's triumph celebrated in new radio documentary Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in 'most… Dundee hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron: There is more to come Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next… Editor's Picks ‘Who would pay for repairs?’ — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary New SNP transport chief challenged to tackle pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s roads revealed Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most challenging year’ Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next Westminster election? Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and family Alan Soutar’s International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2 Peter Wright Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing rural affairs offer Most Commented 1 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 2 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 3 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 4 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 5 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre 6 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 7 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 8 Attainment and teaching at Dundee's Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report 9 Dundee shops out to create 'vibrant' city centre - here's which ones will open late for 'Think Thursday' 10 Here's how Dundee's Humza Yousaf left the health service in Tayside and Fife on the day he became first minister