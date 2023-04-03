‘Who would pay for repairs?’ — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Who would pay for repairs?’ — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan pointed to the Olympia Leisure Centre saga as a cautionary tale.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.
Dundee City Council Labour group leader Kevin Keenan asked if "clear lines" of accountability are in place after a £100 million tender was approved for a new East End community campus.

A Dundee councillor has urged the local authority to ensure there are no loopholes in a record £100m contract to build a city school.

Labour group leader, Kevin Keenan, said it needs to be crystal clear who would foot the bill if any repairs are needed at the new East End Community Campus.

Mr Keenan pointed to the Olympia Leisure Centre saga — which has seen the pools closed since 2021 due to safety concerns — as a cautionary tale at the council’s policy and resources meeting.

The increased cost of the build was approved at the committee, meaning it has skyrocketed from £60m to £100m in just two years.

‘No clawback for Olympia’

Mr Keenan asked the council’s head of design and property, Neil Martin, a series of questions to find out what contractual arrangements are in place if things go wrong.

Mr Martin offered assurances that Robertson Construction will appoint the design team and all design specification will be carried out by them.

The Olympia was designed by the council’s architectural services division.

How the new Braeview/Craigie school East End Community Campus will look if approved
An artist’s impression of how the interior of the new campus will look. Image: Miller Holmes architect.

In his questions, Mr Keenan asked Mr Martin questions seeking a “clear line for who we will go back to” if problems arise.

He asked: “Given that we’ve got the Olympia; we’re not making any clawback from contractors but we maybe should have done, much earlier.

“So, are there clear lines in the sand? If there’s project overruns, we’ll have an understanding of: what was the fault? How did the project overrun to that? Who’s responsible? And should we pick the tab up, or someone else?”

‘Responsibility for recourse’

Mr Martin explained the relationship between the city council and the builders.

“So the design specification is being carried out by the main contractor with their consultants on our (the council’s) behalf.

A bird’s eye view of the design. Image: Miller Holmes

“Any council officer staff: project managers, quantity surveyors, clerk of works are monitoring what is going to be implemented on the site.

“So, through the contract, there will clear lines of responsibility for the workmanship and also in terms of any recourse.”

‘Not simple to diagnose’

But he also added: “That said, any buildings that are put up in this day and age are highly complex and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s very simple to diagnose when there is an issue.

“But there is, I can confirm, that there are clear lines in terms of the structure of the contract for performance and responsibility.”

The new building which will merge Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and is the most expensive tender in the history of the city.

The school will accommodate up to 1,879 pupils from secondaries Braeview and Craigie.

With £6m of repairs underway on the Olympia Leisure Centre, and an admission by the council that “there are no active legal cases” underway to get back funds from builders Balfour Beatty, taxpayers are picking up the bill.

East End Labour councillor, Dorothy McHugh.

‘Reassurance for Dundonians’

Dorothy McHugh, Labour councillor for the East End asked Mr Martin: “What reassurance can be given to council and to the people of Dundee that we won’t find ourselves back here in five or ten years time trying to find even more millions to keep this campus functioning?”

Neil Martin said there had been “detailed further dialogue” with Roberston’s on the tender but also “where the liability and risks sits” and added “in terms of inflationary pressures, that sits with the contractor.”

He also said there would be close monitoring of work done by contractors, sub-contractors and council officers.

