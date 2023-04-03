Aziz Behich shrugs off Rangers fans’ barbs as Dundee United defender reveals epic 60-HOUR journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aziz Behich shrugs off Rangers fans’ barbs as Dundee United defender reveals epic 60-HOUR journey

Behich only retuned to Scotland from Australia on Friday and started at Ibrox on Saturday

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich and Todd Cantwell go face to face. Image: Shutterstock
Aziz Behich and Todd Cantwell go face to face. Image: Shutterstock

Aziz Behich has shrugged off the pelters he received from Rangers fans — with the Dundee United ace insisting he endured MUCH worse during his time in Turkey.

The 32-year-old was public enemy number one among the home fans on Saturday after hitting the deck as he closed down James Tavernier near the corner flag in the first half, claiming he was struck by a flailing arm.

The Gers captain was booked despite relatively limited contact.

Behich was also happy to get stuck into a few meaty tackles and clashed with Todd Cantwell.

But despite his every touch being booed, the former Bursaspor and Istanbul Basaksehir ace insists his afternoon in Govan was nothing out of the ordinary.

Behich hits the deck after closing down Tavernier. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s all part of the game,” Behich smiled. “I’ve had a lot more stick than that in Turkey!

“They (Rangers fans) were pretty friendly by comparison.

“Once the whistle blows and the game is finished, you shake hands and move on. Whatever happens in the 90 minutes is fine; we are competitors and fighting for our team and fans.”

Going the extra mile

Behich left the field to a cacophony of jeers when he was replaced by Ilmari Niskanen with 15 minutes left on the clock.

But the United full-back revealed that decision was due to slight fatigue following a packed schedule of three games in eight days, having started both of Australia’s friendlies against Ecuador in Sydney during the recent international dates.

And despite only arriving back in Scotland on Friday, Behich was determined to make himself available.

Behich notched an assist for Hearts loan star Garang Kuol on international duty. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s been a long year for myself — non-stop — and I only got back into Scotland 24 hours before the Rangers game,” he continued. “It was my third game in a short spell, travelling for about 60 hours!

“But I’m doing what I can to help the team and I’ll always put the team first. There’s not long left (in the season) and you’ve just got to grind it out.

“I felt alright until towards the end. For us Australian internationals, it’s not easy with the travel. Towards the end, there was a bit of fatigue and the gaffer said not to take any chances. There are big games coming up.”

Undimmed belief

The first of those big games is Hibernian’s visit to Tannadice next Sunday.

United are six points adrift of guaranteed safety with eight fixtures to play. 

“A dressing room can go one way or the other — and with this bunch of boys, I can only see it going one way,” Behich insisted.

“I’ve been in relegation battles before and come out on top. We are a tight-knit group in this dressing room and I am very positive we’ll get out of this position.

“It will be a completely different game against Hibs. We’ve got to really get at them, at home.”

