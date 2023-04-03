Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone’s top six hopes – but Stevie May insists remaining games far from meaningless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aberdeen loss all-but killed off St Johnstone’s top six hopes – but Stevie May insists remaining games far from meaningless

Saints are eight points adrift of sixth placed Hibs with six games until the split - a gap Stevie May feels is too big for the Perth side to close.

By Ewing Grahame
Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Stevie May felt St Johnstone played well with 10 men against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

St Johnstone’s leading scorer admits that their narrow – not to mention undeserved – defeat to Aberdeen has ended their hopes of a top-six finish.

However, even though the chances of them being sucked into a relegation battle are minimal (Saints are eight points clear of second-bottom Ross County, as well as six adrift of Hibs in sixth), Stevie May insisted that doesn’t mean the season’s remaining games are meaningless.

The 30-year-old claims he and his team-mates are determined to claim as high a finish as possible, with pride and placement money the incentive for them between now and the end of the current campaign.

“The goal now is to put points on the board and get as far away from the bottom as we can,” he said. “We have got a big game next week [at home to Ross County] and, if we can win that, we can have a positive end to the season. We can then go on a run and, hopefully, win a few games.”

Stevie May was an Easter Road hero. Image: SNS.
Stevie May says St Johnstone are determined to finish as high up the table as possible. Image: Shutterstock.

Saints were out of luck on Saturday, as they have been for much of the season, on an afternoon when both managers were upset by the performances of match referee Colin Steven and VAR referee Matthew Macdermid.

The pair combined to order off home defender Andy Considine in the third minute when his arm brushed against Dons striker Bojan Miovski, who went down as if he had been shot.

Mr Steven awarded a penalty and didn’t even caution Considine but, after three minutes of replays, the official accepted the “offence” took place outside the box, gave Aberdeen a free-kick but also showed the 36-year-old a straight red card on his birthday.

“I thought our performance after going down to 10 men was really good,” said May. “I thought we had done enough to get points. I think their ‘keeper has made a lot of good saves and overall we had the better chances.

“Obviously, we had to give up possession but I thought we were comfortable throughout the game. You have to give credit to us for that and, although we’re disappointed with the way it went, there are certainly positives that we can take from the game.”

St Johnstone’s Andy Considine (right) was eventually shown a straight red card for his challenge on Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (on the ground). Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The only goal was a scrappy affair. Aberdeen centre-back Angus Macdonald got a toe to Jonny Hayes’ corner and, while Saints ‘keeper Remi Matthews was able to push the ball away from the line, it hit his leg and trundled into the net. Callum Davidson’s men have now kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 games.

An impressive late rally saw Saints come agonisingly close to equalising. Malker Hellberg missed two good chances and Roos made a superb save in the dying seconds, touching a Liam Gordon header against his crossbar as Aberdeen completed their smash-and-grab display.

“We got into good positions but it was one of those days were nothing would quite break for us,” added May. “It’s tough to take but the work-rate was there and we were organised. There are certainly positives there.”

