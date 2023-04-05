Pretend steering wheel is a snake, sheriff tells Dundee driver as he imposes SEVENTH life ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pretend steering wheel is a snake, sheriff tells Dundee driver as he imposes SEVENTH life ban

Alan Scott has racked up seven life bans and 85 years worth of further disqualifications.

By Gordon Currie
Alan Scott has now been banned for life seven times.
Alan Scott has now been banned for life seven times.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Darren Petrie.
Dundee man repeatedly zapped homeless centre 'bully' with stun gun
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ex-MP cash grab latest
Rapist Sean Hogg leaving court
JIM SPENCE: Jail is the only appropriate sentence for raping a 13-year-old girl
Allan Duncan.
Dundee sheriff suggests police attack sentencing has become more lenient
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner's £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Edinburgh High Court.
Fife hotel worker who brutalised women faces indeterminate jail sentence
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours

Most Read

1
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
St Andrews Motorhomes owner’s £350k customer rip-off laid bare in court
2
Lee Fraser (right) is to take legal action against Police Scotland over his 2021 arrest (left).
Dundee dad sues police after arrest complaint thrown out by watchdog
3
Anne and her kids at the beach. Image: Anne Lindsay
Perthshire mum, 32, pins hopes on £250k surgery abroad after being given two years…
4
Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Zach Robinson, Max Anderson and Ben Williamson updates as one loanee…
5
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
6
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber’s phone and decorator banned
7
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn’t need to die and should never have been in…
8
‘Heads should roll’ in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor
9
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus ‘Balesy’ springs into action for Easter at local farms
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…

More from The Courier

Kwame Thomas scored his first Dundee goal as he made it 7-0 against Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hoping luck has changed for Kwame Thomas after getting off…
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
'Incredible' Ryan McGowan makes seamless St Johnstone return
The Angus Rural Mobility Hub (or ARM Hub) will provide a link for commuters between Dundee and Aberdeen. Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub for illustration only. Image: Angus Council.
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
Critics say the new path is too narrow for wheelchair users. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay
Georgina Parkins says she 'worked really hard and found my own style'. Image: Georgina Parkins.
Joy as Aberfeldy woman who 'wasn't particularly good' at art wins coveted spot at…
St Andrews has been named Scotland's second most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray wants to rid of 'little bit of entitlement' hampering Raith Rovers' season
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has no Remi Matthews worries
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Benny Ashley-Seal scored the winner. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers v Hamilton verdict: Key moments and player ratings as promotion playoff bid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented