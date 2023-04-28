Courts Shock video reveals horrific conditions inside Perthshire puppy farm The video was taken during a raid on Daanyaal Chowdhury's dog security firm. He told us he is a victim of a 'miscarriage of justice'. By Jamie Buchan April 28 2023, 2.00pm Share Shock video reveals horrific conditions inside Perthshire puppy farm Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4344598/perthshire-puppy-farm-video/ Copy Link Daanyaal Chowdhury pled guilty to three counts of animal neglect. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]