Courts Hillsborough disaster expert: Injuries suffered by Sheku Bayoh similar to those from crowd crush Dr Nathaniel Cary has been giving evidence to the Sheku Bayoh inquiry. By Paul Cargill, PA May 25 2023, 9.25am Share Hillsborough disaster expert: Injuries suffered by Sheku Bayoh similar to those from crowd crush Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4420081/hillsborough-sheku-injuries/ Copy Link Consultant forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary gives evidence. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]