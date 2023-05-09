Sheku death could have been result of weight or pressure, pathologist tells inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheku death could have been result of weight or pressure, pathologist tells inquiry

Dr Kerryanne Shearer said she had also felt pressure to quickly complete the post-mortem on Mr Bayoh.

By Lauren Gilmour
Dr Kerryanne Shearer, the forensic pathologist who carried out Sheku Bayoh's post-mortem, gives evidence at the inquiry into his death.

A forensic pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination of Sheku Bayoh told the inquiry into his death that injuries he sustained could be as a result of weight or pressure being applied to him.

The public inquiry resumed on Tuesday and is hearing evidence from medical experts including the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination in 2015, Dr Kerryanne Shearer.

Mr Bayoh died when he was restrained by six police officers on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy on the morning of May 3 2015.

Marking eight years since Mr Bayoh had died, inquiry chairman Lord Bracadale prefaced the sitting with a message that members of the public could find the evidence taken to be distressing.

Sheku Bayoh.

Dr Shearer told the inquiry she incorporated information about the use of handcuffs and restraint into her examination, which found Mr Bayoh had around eight small “dot” haemorrhages in his eyes, consistent with injuries that may have related either to positional asphyxia or being resuscitated.

She said Mr Bayoh’s breathing could have been potentially impeded by officers restraining him, without having to put weight on him.

Angela Grahame KC asked Dr Shearer if there was anything that would indicate weight or pressure being applied.

The inquiry room as the hearings re-started on Tuesday. 

She replied: “There wasn’t anything that was categorically indicative.

“We looked at the back and there was some subcutaneous haemorrhage under the skin, suggesting blunt force was applied.

“I can’t categorically say what that blunt force was, but if it is suggested to me, ‘could this be someone pressing down?’ then yes, it could.”

Post-mortem speed ‘pressure’

Dr Shearer told the inquiry that immediately after the post-mortem examination, there was no clear cause of death.

“This is the cause of death given immediately after the post-mortem with the information I have, that I have deemed from the post-mortem and the external and internal examination.

“In this case there was no obvious cause of death at the time of the post-mortem, hence why it is unascertained pending investigation.”

Dr Shearer said she had conducted investigations throughout the examination that would ultimately lead to the final cause of death.

Dr Kerryanne Shearer gives evidence to the inquiry.

An initial report, she said, allows the police and Crown to “move forward” with their investigations.

Dr Shearer said she had been under pressure to complete the post-mortem examination as quickly as possible after his death.

She said: “I remember at the time when I took the phone call on the Sunday, there was already a lot of media interest and there was a lot of information out there.

“There was police involvement so obviously there were questions as well.

“I do remember there being a reasonable amount of stress and a reasonable amount of pressure to get the post-mortem done as quickly as possible.

“There was pressure I had never felt before (to get post-mortem examination completed as quickly as possible).”

Facial injuries explained

Dr Shearer also described a superficial injury Mr Bayoh had sustained to his mouth which could be a sign of blunt force by an object, the ground or his tooth.

The forensic pathologist explained it could also have been as a result of medical intervention such as intubation.

She described there being seven superficial cuts to his mouth and lips.

Lord Bracadale opened the latest sessions by noting it had been eight years since Mr Bayoh died.

She said: “When you start to see lots of injuries in the mouth, it makes me less inclined to say it’s because of resuscitation, and more inclined to say it’s because of blunt force trauma.”

Dr Shearer described how these injuries could be sustained by being on the ground and the mouth moving against it which “pulls” the mouth.

The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.

