Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee fan who watched title decider on ladder relives glory night – and reveals son’s prediction came true

Retired journalist Jim Hendry was spotted with his friend John Anderson watching Dundee's 5-3 win over Queen's Park on a ladder at Ochilview.

By Kieran Webster
Dundee fan Jim Hendry enjoyed dream weekend as Dark Blues clinched title.
Jim watched Dundee's title decides against Queen's Park on top of a ladder. Image: David Wardle.

A Dundee fan who watched his side’s title decider against Queen’s Park on a ladder in a garden next to Ochilview has lifted the lid on his glory night masterplan.

Retired journalist Jim Hendry and friend John Anderson became an instant social media hit on Friday after BBC Scotland cameras spotted their unique vantage point.

Unable to get a ticket for the top-of-the-table showdown, Jim resorted to desperate measures to watch his beloved Dark Blues.

And the 74-year-old was in dreamland as Gary Bowyer’s heroes won 5-3 to win the Championship and seal a return to the Premiership.

‘Knew a garden with a decent view’

He said: “I was away on holiday last week, but I didn’t make the cut (to get a ticket).

“I was left with the option of trying to do something about it or sitting at home watching it on the TV with my two boys who are also diehards.

“My pal has connections with Stenhousemuir FC so I asked him if he could help me get a ticket. He tried but failed.

Jim, right, and his friend John were spotted peering over wall at Ochilview. Image: SNS

“But because of his local knowledge, he knew of a garden that had a pretty decent view and I give him full credit for pulling it off.

“He knocked on the door, explained the background, and the chap said he was a football fan and said, ‘Feel free to access my back garden’.”

Jim and John, who supplied the ladder, got themselves set up for the action 30 minutes before kick-off and were met with a friendly reception from everyone at the ground.

Jim’s friend John set up his ladders before kick off. Image: David Wardle.

Broughty Ferry native Jim, who currently lives in Falkirk, said: “I must say, within five minutes of being on top of the ladder, a policeman gave us a wave and a smile.

“Several stewards and Queen’s Park fans did likewise, there was no aggravation.

“The crowning moment – outside the football – was when a club official came to us 10 minutes after half-time with a napkin wrapped around a pie for myself and my friend.

“It was a lovely touch.”

Jack and Victor comparisons

Jim and his family were not surprised the ladder stunt caught the eye of supporters across the country, with some comparing the pair to Still Game’s Jack and Victor.

He said: “I knew this would be on the telly.

“Any cameraman worth his salt was going to pick up on something like Jack and Victor peering over the wall!

The pair have been compared to Still Game’s Jack and Victor, played by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill in the hit BBC comedy.

“One of my sons suggested that this would end up all over social media.

“I said, ‘I don’t mind or care I want to see the match,’ but I think his prediction came true.

“Since Friday evening I’ve seen a lot of the stuff on social media – friends and colleagues have been in touch too which has been really nice.

“It’s been a really positive thing from where I’m sitting…sorry standing on the ladder.”

‘Lifetime memory’

The experience of seeing Dee clinch the title on the final day of the campaign will live long in Jim’s memory.

And he even managed to sneak into the ground after the final whistle to join the supporters’ celebrations.

He said: “I walked against the tide of disappointed Queen’s Park fans and picked my spot in the main stand.

“The support, noise and singing was relentless. The fans did themselves so proud.

“I’m so proud of not just my team but of my fellow supporters.

“It gave me a wonderful weekend. I’m glowing because of the result and the promotion.

“It became a lifetime memory.”

