Courts SSPCA slams ‘lenient’ sentence for Perthshire puppy farm boss The animal welfare charity said Daanyaal Chowdhury deserved a ‘harsher’ punishment. By Jamie Buchan May 28 2023, 7.00am Share SSPCA slams ‘lenient’ sentence for Perthshire puppy farm boss Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4424986/sspca-slams-lenient-sentence-for-perthshire-puppy-farm-boss/ Copy Link Daanyaal Chowdhury was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]