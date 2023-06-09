Courts Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner’s handbag as she suffered heart attack Hayley Spink's random attack continued as her 78-year-old victim suffered chest pains and breathlessness. By Gordon Currie June 9 2023, 6.00am Share Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner’s handbag as she suffered heart attack Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4460623/dundee-robber-heart-attack/ Copy Link Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]