Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner’s handbag as she suffered heart attack

Hayley Spink's random attack continued as her 78-year-old victim suffered chest pains and breathlessness.

By Gordon Currie
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.

