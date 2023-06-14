Dr Bill Yule: Murder of dedicated community doctor provoked shock and revulsion across Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dr Bill Yule: Murder of dedicated community doctor provoked shock and revulsion across Angus

Dr Bill Yule's death left many questioning how such a private but community-minded person could be targeted.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dr Bill Yule, left, and Rev Karen Fenwick and Bill's daughter Rosemary at the memorial service held in his honour in Forfar.
Bill Yule was a treasured member of the community. Pictured is Rev Karen Fenwick and his daughter Rosemary at the memorial service held in his honour.

The callous murder of retired Forfar GP Bill Yule at his Forfar home last December shocked the entire community.

The 90-year-old had served the people of the town and more widely in Angus for more than two decades.

A widower, he lived alone and was known to keep himself to himself.

Such was his desire for privacy, when his family were working with The Courier to prepare a tribute article even they struggled to find any up-to-date photographs of him.

When his body was discovered at his Hillside home on December 6 there was revulsion that anyone could target such an elderly man – particularly one who had spent a lifetime helping others.

Alan Massie, 32, of Arbroath, was given a life sentence with an order to serve at least 20 years when he admitted the murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Dedicated community servant

Former patients, colleagues and friends shared their distress at the nature of his death at the hands of callous murderer Massie.

One neighbour told The Courier: “I was shocked beyond belief when I learned what had happened to Dr Yule.

“How could someone do this to such an elderly gentleman – especially someone like Bill Yule who had served his community with such dedication for so many years.

Dr Bill Yule in his younger years.
Dr Bill Yule in his younger years. Image: Yule family

“He was a humble and quiet man and he absolutely did not deserve to end his days in this horrific manner.

“I can’t bear to think what he must have gone through in his final hours after discovering this person in his home.

“The Dr Yule I knew would most definitely have challenged the person and it’s horrific to think about how he died.”

Navy and medical career

Dr Yule originally worked in the Green Street practice, which became Academy Street Medical Centre.

In an interview with The Courier in 2010, he told how he had grown up in Morayshire before leaving to study medicine at Edinburgh University.

House officers at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (Summer 1957). Dr Bill Yule is fourth from right (back row)
House officers at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (Summer 1957). Dr Bill Yule is fourth from right (back row). Image: Supplied by Whittles Publishing/Dr Bill Yule.

After a year as a junior doctor in the capital, in the late 1950s, Dr Yule applied to conduct his national service in the Royal Navy.

Dr Bill Yule (back row, third from right) at Portsmouth after enlisting in the Royal Navy.
Dr Bill Yule (back row, third from right) at Portsmouth after enlisting in the Royal Navy. Image: Supplied by Whittles Publishing/Dr Bill Yule.

He was posted to the 3rd Frigate Squadron in the Far East, working as the squadron medical officer.

Dr Yule in the navy in his national service days
Dr Yule in the navy in his national service days. Image: Supplied.

His naval career took him to Borneo, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, tending to sailors who visited the small ship’s sick bay.

He returned from his naval service to work for a short time on Shetland, later writing in the British Medical Journal about his experiences.

In 1968 he moved to Forfar with his wife Kirsty, a midwife, where he served as a GP until he retired in 1992.

They had two daughters, Rosemary and Katey.

Following his retirement, Dr Yule went on to become an author, publishing Matrons, Medics And Maladies and, Doctor in the Navy.

Local lifesaver

Very much in keeping with his wish to live quietly and as privately as possible, Dr Yule was cremated in a private ceremony several weeks after his tragic death.

His family then organised a public service of remembrance in Forfar’s Lowson Memorial Church at the end of February.

Rev Karen Fenwick and Rosemary Yule greet people arriving at the memorial service for Dr Yule in Forfar.
Rev Karen Fenwick and Rosemary Yule greet people arriving at the memorial service for Dr Yule. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

At the time they said they were struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“We look on the memorial service as a chance to find peace and to show grace and appreciation for the good in the world rather than its horror.

“It is a chance for those who wish to do so to pay their respects and to mark the tragic death of a well known local doctor, who helped many people through a lifetime of dedication to his job.”

In her eulogy church minister Karen Fenwick echoed the voices of many local people when she said: “Bill Yule didn’t want a fuss but his dedication to our community here in Forfar and the tragic events that took place in December almost demand a response from us.”

She said: “There were many comments upon his death from people recalling how his attendance to them or a loved one had resulted in a serious illness being spotted or a life saved, or how he came out to them on Christmas day or Easter Sunday – and this is a testament to how seriously he took his work.

“He was selfless and dedicated.”

