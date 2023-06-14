Dr Bill Yule: Murder of dedicated community doctor provoked shock and revulsion across Angus

The callous murder of retired Forfar GP Bill Yule at his Forfar home last December shocked the entire community.

The 90-year-old had served the people of the town and more widely in Angus for more than two decades.

A widower, he lived alone and was known to keep himself to himself.

Such was his desire for privacy, when his family were working with The Courier to prepare a tribute article even they struggled to find any up-to-date photographs of him.

When his body was discovered at his Hillside home on December 6 there was revulsion that anyone could target such an elderly man – particularly one who had spent a lifetime helping others.

Alan Massie, 32, of Arbroath, was given a life sentence with an order to serve at least 20 years when he admitted the murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Dedicated community servant

Former patients, colleagues and friends shared their distress at the nature of his death at the hands of callous murderer Massie.

One neighbour told The Courier: “I was shocked beyond belief when I learned what had happened to Dr Yule.

“How could someone do this to such an elderly gentleman – especially someone like Bill Yule who had served his community with such dedication for so many years.

“He was a humble and quiet man and he absolutely did not deserve to end his days in this horrific manner.

“I can’t bear to think what he must have gone through in his final hours after discovering this person in his home.

“The Dr Yule I knew would most definitely have challenged the person and it’s horrific to think about how he died.”

Navy and medical career

Dr Yule originally worked in the Green Street practice, which became Academy Street Medical Centre.

In an interview with The Courier in 2010, he told how he had grown up in Morayshire before leaving to study medicine at Edinburgh University.

After a year as a junior doctor in the capital, in the late 1950s, Dr Yule applied to conduct his national service in the Royal Navy.

He was posted to the 3rd Frigate Squadron in the Far East, working as the squadron medical officer.

His naval career took him to Borneo, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, tending to sailors who visited the small ship’s sick bay.

He returned from his naval service to work for a short time on Shetland, later writing in the British Medical Journal about his experiences.

In 1968 he moved to Forfar with his wife Kirsty, a midwife, where he served as a GP until he retired in 1992.

They had two daughters, Rosemary and Katey.

Following his retirement, Dr Yule went on to become an author, publishing Matrons, Medics And Maladies and, Doctor in the Navy.

Local lifesaver

Very much in keeping with his wish to live quietly and as privately as possible, Dr Yule was cremated in a private ceremony several weeks after his tragic death.

His family then organised a public service of remembrance in Forfar’s Lowson Memorial Church at the end of February.

At the time they said they were struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“We look on the memorial service as a chance to find peace and to show grace and appreciation for the good in the world rather than its horror.

“It is a chance for those who wish to do so to pay their respects and to mark the tragic death of a well known local doctor, who helped many people through a lifetime of dedication to his job.”

In her eulogy church minister Karen Fenwick echoed the voices of many local people when she said: “Bill Yule didn’t want a fuss but his dedication to our community here in Forfar and the tragic events that took place in December almost demand a response from us.”

She said: “There were many comments upon his death from people recalling how his attendance to them or a loved one had resulted in a serious illness being spotted or a life saved, or how he came out to them on Christmas day or Easter Sunday – and this is a testament to how seriously he took his work.

“He was selfless and dedicated.”

