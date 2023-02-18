Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial service is to be held for Forfar GP Bill Yule who was found dead in his home in December.

The body of the 90-year-old was discovered at his Hillside Road home on December 6.

Arbroath man Alan Massie has appeared in court accused of his murder.

When he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 8 he made no plea and no motion was made for bail.

Dr Yule’s memorial ‘a chance to find peace’

Announcing they will be holding a memorial service for Dr Yule, his family said they are still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“We look on the memorial service as a chance to find peace and to show grace and appreciation for the good in the world rather than its horror,” a family spokesman said.

“It is a chance for those who wish to do so to pay their respects and to mark the tragic death of a well known local doctor, who helped many people through a lifetime of dedication to his job.”

The memorial service will be held in the Lowson Memorial Church, Jamieson Street, Forfar, on February 25 at 11.30am.

Highly respected Angus GP

Dr Yule was a well known and highly-respected former GP across Angus, based in Forfar.

He was a familiar face after working in the Green Street practice, which became Academy Street Medical Centre.

In an interview with The Courier in 2010, he told how he had grown up in Morayshire before leaving to study medicine at Edinburgh University.

He retired in 1992 and went on to write several books and research papers in his retirement.