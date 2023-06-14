Matty Kennedy: Kilmarnock frontrunners to sign ex-Aberdeen and St Johnstone forward

Kilmarnock are the frontrunners to sign Matty Kennedy, Courier Sport understands.

The forward’s release by Aberdeen was confirmed on Tuesday.

Kennedy started his career at Rugby Park, making his debut as a teenager over a decade ago, and is now expected to return to Ayrshire.

Killie are off to a flying start in the transfer market, having already beaten several other clubs to snap-up centre-back, Robbie Deas, from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Kennedy was sold by St Johnstone to Aberdeen for £70,000 in January, 2020.

His time at Pittodrie was severely impacted by injuries.

The 28-year-old dropped out of the first team picture under Barry Robson, with his last appearance for Aberdeen coming in mid-February.