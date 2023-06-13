Former St Johnstone duo Matty Kennedy and Connor McLennan released by Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone duo Matty Kennedy and Connor McLennan released by Aberdeen

The pair are both now free agents.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy have been released by Aberdeen. Images: SNS.

Former St Johnstone forwards, Matty Kennedy and Connor McLennan, have been released by Aberdeen.

Along with Dean Campbell and Marley Watkins, the duo won’t be offered new contracts by Pittodrie boss, Barry Robson.

Saints sold Kennedy to the Dons in January 2020 for a fee of £70,000.

He was a big hit at McDiarmid Park under Tommy Wright, whether on the wing or through the middle.

McLennan featured 27 times for Saints in his season-long loan but the majority of his game-time under Callum Davidson and then Steven MacLean was as a substitute.

Wide forward is an area manager MacLean will be seeking to strengthen, with McLennan, David Wotherspoon and Jamie Murphy all moving on from McDiarmid Park.

There is also likely to be scope to bring in another striker.

Contract talks are ongoing with Chris Kane but Zak Rudden has returned to Dundee and Theo Bair has been put on the transfer list.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips impresses with Trinidad and Tobago as he awaits Gold…
Steven MacLean: 10 unanswered questions going into first full season as St Johnstone manager
Michael O'Halloran: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has same 'no messing' approach as McDiarmid…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean heads to Bucharest at end of month as part…
St Johnstone's Viaplay Cup group: Familiar faces and happy hunting grounds
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Conway reveals failed attempt at Dundee United comeback
Steven MacLean insists he will 'always' provide pathway for St Johnstone kids as breakthrough…
Dundee, Dundee United and Fife derby handed TV dates as full Viaplay Cup schedule…
Alex Mitchell believes St Johnstone will carry momentum into next season as defender gets…
PODCAST: Impressive Dundee signings, St Johnstone takeover latest and all quiet at Tannadice

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]