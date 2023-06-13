Former St Johnstone duo Matty Kennedy and Connor McLennan released by Aberdeen

Former St Johnstone forwards, Matty Kennedy and Connor McLennan, have been released by Aberdeen.

Along with Dean Campbell and Marley Watkins, the duo won’t be offered new contracts by Pittodrie boss, Barry Robson.

Saints sold Kennedy to the Dons in January 2020 for a fee of £70,000.

He was a big hit at McDiarmid Park under Tommy Wright, whether on the wing or through the middle.

WATCH: 'Nice finish' A Premiership cracker from St Johnstone's Matty Kennedy against Aberdeen Follow the Boxing Day Scottish football action on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website 📻💻📱 pic.twitter.com/IOSXAQHNOp — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 25, 2019

McLennan featured 27 times for Saints in his season-long loan but the majority of his game-time under Callum Davidson and then Steven MacLean was as a substitute.

Wide forward is an area manager MacLean will be seeking to strengthen, with McLennan, David Wotherspoon and Jamie Murphy all moving on from McDiarmid Park.

There is also likely to be scope to bring in another striker.

Contract talks are ongoing with Chris Kane but Zak Rudden has returned to Dundee and Theo Bair has been put on the transfer list.