Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi

Grant McGovern suffered a 7cm slash to his cheek and another cut to his arm that left his muscle exposed in a “lawless” ruckus at Dudhope Court.

By Jamie Buchan
Reece Smith.
Reece Smith.

A man needed plastic surgery to his face following a bloody knife fight at a Dundee multi.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the violent clash on August 17 last year involved four men, including one carrying a metal pole with a knife tied to the end.

Convicted drug dealer Reece Smith admitted assaulting Mr McGovern with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 18 months.

Chased downstairs

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “The locus for this offence is the ground floor stairwell, leading to the rear back door of Dudhope Court.

“Mr McGovern has refused to engage with police but the incident was captured on CCTV.”

She said: “During the afternoon, Mr McGovern had been out socialising and drinking alcohol before making his way home to Dudhope Court.

Dudhope Court. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.

She said Smith and a female witness had returned to the multi with food at 7.45pm and were seen on CCTV around five minutes later, running down the stairs to the basement.

“The witness hides, while Mr McGovern and two other people descend the stairs.

“One of the men with Mr McGovern has a metal pole with a knife attached to the end.

“He goes outside, seemingly in pursuit of the accused.”

Scarred for life

Mr McGovern is then seen pointing at the witness, hiding under the stairs.

“The other man goes towards her, grabs her by the hair and throws her about,” the fiscal depute said.

CCTV shows Smith re-appear with a large kitchen knife and point it at the man with the pole, before charging towards him.

The pair clash and are joined by Mr McGovern, who appears to be in possession of a Stanley blade or razor.

Reece Smith, admitted supplying drugs..

“The accused strikes Mr McGovern with the knife,” said Ms Mannion.

“The other man swings the pole and the witness is seen being thrown around by the hair.

“The accused grabs the witness and runs out through the exit.

“Mr McGovern climbs the stairs, while the other two men go after the accused.”

Smith is seen returning to the block later, with a blood-stained shirt.

Mr McGovern was taken to Ninewells where emergency department staff assessed his injuries and contacted police.

He suffered a 7cm vertical incision to his right cheek, as well as a 2cm cut to his upper left arm and a 3cm wound to his forearm, leaving muscle visible.

Ms Mannion said the wounds were treated with stitches but he needed plastic surgery on his cheek and will be left with a permanent scar.

Jail is inevitable

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Smith is well aware that with his record, custody is inevitable.”

He said: “This was an incident not of Mr Smith’s making. He was subjected to violence.

”His mistake was to return to meet violence with violence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Smith: “This was lawless, mindless violence with a weapon.

“A significant custodial sentence is required.”

In 2017, Smith, listed as a prisoner at HMP Perth, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of stimulant chloromethcathinone and benzocaine.

