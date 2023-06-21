Fife barman used ‘Jimmy Savile’ file to store sick abuse images

A sick barman used ‘JimmySavile’ as the password on the account he used to download 2,000 indecent images of children.

Iain Syme’s illegal hoard referenced the disgraced former television star, who is widely understood to be one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

The password came to light after detectives carried out an early morning raid on Syme’s home in Fife after tracing uploaded child abuse material to his internet address.

It was discovered he had amassed a stash of sick material over the course of more than seven years.

Uploaded images to internet

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He is a full-time barman.

“Police Scotland received intelligence that four Category C child sexual abuse images had been uploaded to the internet.

“A search warrant was granted for an address in Anstruther.

“Officers attended and they were afforded entry by the accused’s stepmother. The accused was also present.

“A search was carried out and a number of items were recovered, including a mobile phone from the bedroom used by the accused.

“An initial examination was done and a number of child sexual abuse and exploitation images were recovered.

Sick ‘JimmySavile’ file name

Syme was arrested and freely provided the PINs to his devices.

Ms Mannion said: “Of note was the fact one of the recovered passwords he was using was ‘JimmySavile’.”

She told the court the majority of the sickening images showed female children aged between three and 14 being abused.

Syme, 27 admitted having indecent images of children in St Monans between November 25 2015 and January 27 last year.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael deferred sentence for the preparation of social work background reports and the accused had his bail continued.

His details were added to the Sex Offenders Register.

Radio One DJ and TV personality Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom’s most notorious paedophiles, thought to have abused hundreds of young children across the country.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.