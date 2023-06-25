Drug debt enforcers behind bars after terrorising Dundee parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug debt enforcers behind bars after terrorising Dundee parents

Glaswegian debt chasers Lewis Goldfarb and Robert Notman both admitted trying to extort cash from their target's parents last December.

By Ross Gardiner
Lewis Goldfarb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but his co-accused was too ill.
A pair of Glasgow enforcers are behind bars after terrorising the parents of a Dundonian who allegedly racked up an £80,000 drug debt.

One of the debt chasers also attended at an Invergowrie property rented by the brother of the man they were seeking and burst the tenant’s tyres.

Both Lewis Goldfarb and Robert Notman admitted attempting to extort cash from their target’s parents in December.

Goldfarb was jailed for two years but Notman, who missed the hearing as he is recovering from a heart attack, will be sentenced in August.

Debt chasers

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Goldfarb and Notman went to the home of the parents of a man they believed owed significant drug debts in the west of Scotland.

The pair first attended in Coupar Angus Road on December 5 last year.

Home CCTV was triggered by the two debt chasers before a confrontation took place.

Fiscal depute Lora Apolstolova said: “At 12pm, the witness was at home when she became aware of a camera activation.”

Lewis Goldfarb
Lewis Goldfarb. Image: Facebook

The woman went outside and saw the two men getting out of a Transit van.

They began speaking with “prominent Glaswegian accents.”

Goldfarb said: “He owes 80 grand.

“This is his debts. We were told to come here.

“This will no’ go away. We’ll keep coming back. He knows who we are.”

Both men went to Invergowrie, to a property rented out by their target’s brother.

There, Goldfarb punctured all four tyres of a Nissan Qashqai in the drive, causing £300 of damage.

Return

A week later, the men returned to Dundee and began tormenting their target’s parents again.

At 5.45pm, the same woman was inside when she heard the doorbell ring and then banging at the front door.

She then heard someone shout “open the f***ing door” in a Glaswegian accent.

The woman phoned police and while speaking to a call handler, she heard more banging and glass being broken as Goldfarb smashed her window.

Police arrived within 10 minutes but the men were gone.

Officers discovered that before leaving, Goldfarb had caused £400 worth of damage by puncturing all four of the homeowner’s Transit van tyres and another £200 of damage to the window.

Goldfarb had also broken the home CCTV system off the wall and disappeared with it.

Both men were traced half an hour later and Goldfarb had a knife.

Heart attack in prison

Both Goldfarb and accomplice Notman pled guilty to attempting to extort cash by attending uninvited, acting aggressively and stating money was owed to people in Glasgow and that if it wasn’t paid, they would return.

The duo also admitted returning six days later to act in a threatening or abusive manner by possessing knives, banging on the door, breaking the window and slashing tyres.

Goldfarb alone admitted vandalising the car in Invergowrie, possessing a knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by taking the the CCTV system.

Both men have been remanded in HMP Perth since appearing in court since their capture.

Solicitor Brian Bell explained that recently while on remand, Notman had suffered a heart attack.

He has had a stent fitted and missed his hearing as he is recovering in Perth Royal Infirmary.

HMP Perth
Notman suffered a heart attack while on remand in Perth Prison.

He added: “Mr Goldfarb indicates to me genuine remorse for his behaviour and does apologise.

“The background to the incident (is) he was asked by others to attend at two addresses in order to recover what he knew was drug debts.

“He accepts that his behaviour would have been frightening to the parents.

“There’s no threats of violence. It’s implied.

“He also accepts the damage.

“One of the most difficult things is that his young children have now visited him in prison.

“It was the financial pressure which caused Mr Goldfarb to behave in the way he did.”

‘Drugs having bad impact in Dundee’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered reports and deferred sentence on Notman, 45, until August.

Notman must be present at Dundee Sheriff Court for that hearing.

He jailed Goldfarb, 39, for 24 months and granted forfeiture of his knife.

The sheriff said: “I do see you regret getting involved in this.

“This is yet another situation where drugs are having a bad impact on Dundee.

“There is no option but a custodial sentence.”

