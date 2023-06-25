Fife IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the 2023 Ceres Highland Games Around 5,000 spectators enjoyed an afternoon of fun at the oldest free games in the world. Aged 6,7 and 8 girls race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender Share IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the 2023 Ceres Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4503499/ceres-highland-games-pictures-2/ Copy Link Thousands of spectators enjoyed an afternoon of action at this year’s Ceres Highland Games. Around 5,000 people attended the world’s oldest free games, held on the village green for more than 700 years. And this year’s event marked the 709th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn. The City of St Andrews Pipe Band heralded the opening with a procession through the village. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the day’s best Ceres Highland Games pictures. 5 and under girls race at Ceres Highland Games. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Kayla Aitken from Leven and Cerys McAllister from Bonnybank competed in the highland dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Shot putt competitors gave it their all. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The road runners were piped to the start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spectators were seen photographing the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pete Hart from Glenisla took part in the shot putt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Caitlin MacKenzie (864) from Leuchars, Layla Logan (889) from Dunfermline, Aria Ford (896) from Leven and Neveyah Wright (897) from Methil. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson City of St Andrews Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Paul Anderson from Perth won the cycling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Aged 9, 10, 11 or 12 girls race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Chieftain Sir Nicholas Gilmour from Lundin and Montrave, 5th Bt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A huge turn out for the oldest free games in Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stuart Anderson from Perthshire competed in the weight throw. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson People were seen enjoying their day in the sun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The road runners were off to a flying start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson City of St Andrews Pipe Band entertained the crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson 5 and under boys race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Aged 6, 7 and 8 boys race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson City of St Andrews Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson 4 years old highland dancers both from Glenrothes, left is Ava MacGalloway and right is Ada Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stephen King from Fettercairn gave his best in the weight throw. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Track events were up next. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Action from the shot putt event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Caoimhe Mcallister from Bonnybank, Amelia Cartwright from Methil and Freya Young from Leven competed in the highland dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Youth 90 metres handicap – won by Daniel Dumbreck from Cupar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson