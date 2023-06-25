IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy the 2023 Ceres Highland Games

Thousands of spectators enjoyed an afternoon of action at this year’s Ceres Highland Games.

Around 5,000 people attended the world’s oldest free games, held on the village green for more than 700 years.

And this year’s event marked the 709th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn.

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band heralded the opening with a procession through the village.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the day’s best Ceres Highland Games pictures.