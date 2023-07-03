Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Ian Robertson was admonished after admitting engaging in a struggle as he tried to get back a fuel tank and battery box he'd lent to a young driver.

By Ross Gardiner
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A stock car sponsor landed in the dock after a squabble over car parts spiralled out of control at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

Ian Robertson admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at a race meet in January last year by shouting, swearing and engaging in a struggle.

First offender Robertson, from Seafield in West Lothian, had attended as a sponsor.

However, when he tried to recover car parts he had loaned to a teenage race star, he ended up bickering with her and her mother.

Cars battling it out at a Racewall event

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The complainer has been a stock car racer for some time.

“Since 2018, the accused has been her sponsor.

“On January 29, all parties were at the races that day.”

Robertson, who runs a garage, had lent the driver a fuel tank and a battery box for the season.

A disagreement broke out and Robertson attempted to remove the parts.

Robertson also took the keys out the car’s ignition.

He ended up struggling with the young driver and her mother.

Police spoke with him at the Cowdenbeath circuit but he wasn’t charged until eight months later.

Put off racing

Solicitor Zander Flett said: “He’s never been in court before. It seems unlikely he’ll ever be in court again.

“He has been around stock cars since he was a baby.

“He has, for a long period, assisted people get into stock car racing.

“Mr Robertson has a garage and he assists people with equipment that they need.”

Mr Flett said: “The items which were referred to were lent to the complainer and her family to allow her to take part in stock car racing.

“The items lent would be returned at the end of the season as he understood it.

“The vehicle was not to be raced that day.

“He was trying simply to recover the property.

“I think the argument was very much not a one-way street.”

Mr Flett said if Robertson received a significant punishment, he would lose his ability to conduct MOTs at his garage.

“The incident has entirely put him off involvement with stock cars.

“It has caused him significant concern.”

Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Sheriff Susan Duff told the 55-year-old: “I’m sure this must have been an awful experience for you from the moment it happened.

“It was not just you.

“You will be admonished in respect of this charge.”

Five years ago, Robertson made headlines when he converted a Suzuki Vitara into a Santa’s sleigh to provide tours in a bid to raise money for charity.

