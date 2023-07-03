Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall

A stock car sponsor landed in the dock after a squabble over car parts spiralled out of control at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

Ian Robertson admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at a race meet in January last year by shouting, swearing and engaging in a struggle.

First offender Robertson, from Seafield in West Lothian, had attended as a sponsor.

However, when he tried to recover car parts he had loaned to a teenage race star, he ended up bickering with her and her mother.

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “The complainer has been a stock car racer for some time.

“Since 2018, the accused has been her sponsor.

“On January 29, all parties were at the races that day.”

Robertson, who runs a garage, had lent the driver a fuel tank and a battery box for the season.

A disagreement broke out and Robertson attempted to remove the parts.

Robertson also took the keys out the car’s ignition.

He ended up struggling with the young driver and her mother.

Police spoke with him at the Cowdenbeath circuit but he wasn’t charged until eight months later.

Put off racing

Solicitor Zander Flett said: “He’s never been in court before. It seems unlikely he’ll ever be in court again.

“He has been around stock cars since he was a baby.

“He has, for a long period, assisted people get into stock car racing.

“Mr Robertson has a garage and he assists people with equipment that they need.”

Mr Flett said: “The items which were referred to were lent to the complainer and her family to allow her to take part in stock car racing.

“The items lent would be returned at the end of the season as he understood it.

“The vehicle was not to be raced that day.

“He was trying simply to recover the property.

“I think the argument was very much not a one-way street.”

Mr Flett said if Robertson received a significant punishment, he would lose his ability to conduct MOTs at his garage.

“The incident has entirely put him off involvement with stock cars.

“It has caused him significant concern.”

Sheriff Susan Duff told the 55-year-old: “I’m sure this must have been an awful experience for you from the moment it happened.

“It was not just you.

“You will be admonished in respect of this charge.”

Five years ago, Robertson made headlines when he converted a Suzuki Vitara into a Santa’s sleigh to provide tours in a bid to raise money for charity.

