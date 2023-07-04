‘Cocky’ Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years

A predator who raped a teenage babysitter after carrying out a street attack on a lone woman has been jailed for eight years.

Darren Appleby first struck almost 17 years ago when he targeted a stranger in Dunfermline, as she walked to a friend’s home.

The woman was dragged to the ground and molested after the then-35-year-old pulled and ripped her underwear.

Appleby, now 51, went on to subject his second victim to indecent assaults and rape at houses and a locked car in the Dunfermline area.

Judge Lord Ericht told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Your actions have had a profound and detrimental effect on your victims.”

Appleby, a first offender formerly of Fairways, Dunfermline, was earlier convicted of two charges of rape, two of indecent assault and one of assault with intent to rape.

‘Arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ rapist

His first offence took place on November 5 2006 when he attacked the lone woman at Foundry Street, in Dunfermline, with intent to rape her.

He put an arm around her neck and forced her to the ground, before straddling her and kneeling on her legs.

He ripped her pants and sexually touched her during the assault.

He went on to rape and assault the teenager in 2008 and 2009.

The woman, now aged 32, said at his trial that before he raped her “arrogant” and “cocky” Appleby said: “I want you. You know exactly why I am here.”

She told jurors:. “He said he was going to go the whole way.

“I didn’t want to. I kept saying ‘please don’t, leave me alone, I don’t want this’.”

She said: “I just wanted him to get off, to stop, but I was frozen.”

Maintains innocence

Defence counsel Adam Black told the court Appleby continues to maintain he did not commit the offences.

He said his client, a rigger, has “worked throughout his adult life at a local dockyard” and has committed no further offences since 2009.

Appleby was placed on the Sex Offenders Register at the end of his earlier trial when Lord Ericht told jurors: “It has been a very serious and unpleasant case.”

