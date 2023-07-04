‘Cocky’ Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Cocky’ Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years

Darren Appleby began offending 17 years ago but is now behind bars

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court.
Appleby was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A predator who raped a teenage babysitter after carrying out a street attack on a lone woman has been jailed for eight years.

Darren Appleby first struck almost 17 years ago when he targeted a stranger in Dunfermline, as she walked to a friend’s home.

The woman was dragged to the ground and molested after the then-35-year-old pulled and ripped her underwear.

Appleby, now 51, went on to subject his second victim to indecent assaults and rape at houses and a locked car in the Dunfermline area.

Judge Lord Ericht told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “Your actions have had a profound and detrimental effect on your victims.”

Appleby, a first offender formerly of Fairways, Dunfermline, was earlier convicted of two charges of rape, two of indecent assault and one of assault with intent to rape.

‘Arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ rapist

His first offence took place on November 5 2006 when he attacked the lone woman at Foundry Street, in Dunfermline, with intent to rape her.

He put an arm around her neck and forced her to the ground, before straddling her and kneeling on her legs.

He ripped her pants and sexually touched her during the assault.

He went on to rape and assault the teenager in 2008 and 2009.

The woman, now aged 32, said at his trial that before he raped her “arrogant” and “cocky” Appleby said: “I want you. You know exactly why I am here.”

She told jurors:. “He said he was going to go the whole way.

“I didn’t want to. I kept saying ‘please don’t, leave me alone, I don’t want this’.”

She said: “I just wanted him to get off, to stop, but I was frozen.”

Maintains innocence

Defence counsel Adam Black told the court Appleby continues to maintain he did not commit the offences.

He said his client, a rigger, has “worked throughout his adult life at a local dockyard” and has committed no further offences since 2009.

Appleby was placed on the Sex Offenders Register at the end of his earlier trial when Lord Ericht told jurors: “It has been a very serious and unpleasant case.”

