Fife man who shot neighbour in neck ‘lucky’ not to have killed him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man who shot neighbour in neck ‘lucky’ not to have killed him

A pellet from Alexander Mitchell's air rifle lodged in his victim's lung.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Croft Crescent, Markinch.
The attacks happened on Croft Crescent, Markinch. Image: Google.

A Fife man left his neighbour with an airgun pellet lodged in his lung after shooting him in the neck during a violent rampage.

Alexander Mitchell fired the weapon at Jonathan Kane and hours later, left another neighbour needing hospital treatment after smashing him over the head with a Buckfast bottle.

Mitchell’s air rifle shot was described in court as “potentially life-threatening” and its victim still suffers the effects of the pellet.

Shot in the neck

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mitchell had bought the .22 air rifle and 12 pellets from his second victim, Stuart Freeman on August 31 or September 1 2022.

Mr Kane was on Croft Crescent, Markinch the following night and Mitchell shot at him from his house.

Croft Crescent, Markinch
Croft Crescent, Markinch. Image: Google.

Depute Fiscal Sarah Wilkerson said: “Mr Kane initially felt dizzy and was struggling to breathe.

“He saw the accused holding a rifle with a scope and the accused ran away.

“Witness Kane then slowly made his way back to his home address.”

His mother noted him struggling to breathe and called an ambulance.

Ms Wilkerson said: “Witness Kane was bleeding from a wound to his neck and was taken by ambulance to the Victoria hospital.

“He later realised she had been shot in the neck.”

‘Life-threatening’ wound

An x-ray established Mr Kane had the metal pellet lodged in his left lung.

Ms Wilkerson said: “It was diagnosed that the injury to the left of his neck was a gunshot wound.

“Ballistic forensic scientist Neil Mackay was consulted and shown the x-ray and he considered it to show a .22 pellet.

“Witness Kane suffered a wound to his neck from the pallet and it had then travelled to his lung.

“This was a serious and potentially life-threatening injury.

“As of May 18, he has not yet had an operation to have the pellet removed.

“He experiences breathlessness when exerting himself.”

Buckfast bottle attack

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s violence had continued into the early hours of September 3, when he was asked to leave Mr Freeman’s property, which he did, taking a Buckfast bottle with him.

However, Mitchell returned and kicked the door open.

Buckfast bottle, close-up on label
Mitchell hit his second victim with a Buckfast bottle.

Mr Wilkerson said: “The accused began striking witness Freeman on the head.

“He fell to the ground and shouted: ‘Come on man, you’re going to kill me’.

“The accused was shouting things but he could not make out what.”

Police and an ambulance were called.

Mr Freeman was left with cuts to his head, requiring staples, and fractures to his nose and eye socket.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Freeman said he is no longer able to go to the shops alone and suffers flashbacks from the incident.

‘No malice’

Solicitor David McLaughlin, defending, said this was Mitchell’s first offence for violence and offered apologies to both victims.

“He was in the company of Mr Kane prior to the offence.

“He and the complainer had consumed a quantity of alcohol and cannabis and his judgement was significantly impaired as a consequence.

“They have been messing about with the air rifle but at one point when this gentleman was at a distance from him, he took aim.

“There was no malice in that but he accepts it was a deliberate action.

“He wasn’t aiming for the neck.

“This only serves to highlight how dangerous these weapons are and the consequences.”

Lucky not to have killed neighbour

He added: “Mr Freeman is known to Mr Mitchell – he had consumed alcohol with this gentleman.

“He took offence to this gentleman that he thought was coming between him and his partner.

“His position is Mr Freeman took hold of the bottle of Buckfast and he responded by assaulting him in this manner.”

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mitchell, a prisoner at Edinburgh, admitted both assaulting Mr Kane to his severe injury, impairment and danger of life and Mr Freeburn to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement at Croft Crescent, Markinch.

Jailing Mitchell for 42 months, Sheriff Alison McKay told him he was lucky not to have been dealt with in the high court.

“You are very lucky Mr Kane didn’t die.

“If he had you wouldn’t have been in this court.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

Site for new Greens store on Claypotts Road
Grocery store Greens to open new shop in Broughty Ferry
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Proms in pictures: Morrison's Academy Class of 2023
The crash has partially blocked the northbound carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Auchterarder
Police outside house in Keiss where man's body was found.
Former Dundee resident takes her own life in Highland village after murder of pensioner
Forfar Athletic FC vice chairman Alastair Donald and manager Ray McKinnon
Forfar vice chairman Alastair Donald expresses 'delight' at Ray McKinnon's decision to stay at…
The Citroen C4 is a comfortable family hatchback.
Road Test: Citroen C4 a spacious family hatchback with superb ride quality
Outside view of the property.
Fife maisonette boasting roof terrace with stunning views of Firth of Forth on sale
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man took machete to dad's house after argument
The Red Arrows will fly over Fife on Wednesday. Image: Paul Grover/Shutterstock.
Where to see Red Arrows as they fly over Fife on Wednesday
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend.
St Johnstone pull Melker Hallberg deal off table as Steven MacLean reveals half-time warning…