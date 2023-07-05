Proms in pictures: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2023

Photographs from the Crieff school's ball.

Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Ready for Morrison's Academy prom. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
By Cheryl Peebles

Morrison’s Academy leavers have celebrated the conclusion of their school days at their end of term prom.

The Crieff school held its annual leavers ball in the Crieff Hydro on June 27.

Photographer Brian O’Neill was there to snap the senior pupils dressed to impress for their big night – a final party together before they go their separate ways.

And here are some of his pictures as the teenagers arrived for a night to remember.

Morrison’s Academy prom is the last to be featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we have showcased pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Morrison’s Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Brian O’Neill at Crieff Photography.

Everyone together at Morrison’s Academy prom.
Ballgowns for the girls and suits or kilts for the boys.
A trio of friends from Morrison’s Academy.
Pink and blue hues.
Gathered for the Morrison’s Academy ball in Crieff Hydro.
Senior pupils had finished exams and were ready to celebrate.
Some of Morrison’s Academy Class of 2023.
A few of the boys at Morrison’s Academy prom.
Morrison’s Academy prom: Senior pupils lined up for another picture.
Morrison’s Academy senior pupils looking forward to the evening ahead.

