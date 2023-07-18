‘Men’s rights activist’ caged for rape and sex attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Men’s rights activist’ caged for rape and sex attack in Dundee

Morgan Prior, 33, had previously appeared in a BBC documentary where he boasted of his polyamorous lifestyle with multiple girlfriends.

By Paul Malik
Morgan Prior was hired by a children's charity despite being accused of rape. Image: DC Thomson.
A children’s mental health counsellor who landed a job with an Angus school after appearing in court accused of multiple serious sex offences has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Morgan Prior was convicted of raping one woman and a serious sexual assault on another following a trial at Dundee High Court.

The 33-year-old – a self-proclaimed “men’s right activist” – had previously appeared in a BBC documentary where he boasted of his polyamorous lifestyle with multiple girlfriends.

Outraged parents contacted The Courier after we revealed Prior had been employed by mental health charity Place2Be, and worked with children in Arbroath — months after his first court appearance — where he faced a number of sexual assault and rape charges, including sexual assault against a child.

The self-proclaimed “men’s rights activist” was cleared of allegations involving the child, but was guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Maintains his innocence

Prior was found guilty of committing his first sexual assault between October 1 and 31 2010, at a house in Blackness Street, Dundee.

He removed his ex-partner’s clothing, seized her by the buttocks, seized her legs, pinned her to a bed and made sexual remarks to her while repeatedly touching her legs, without consent.

He raped another woman, at the same address, between December 1 and 31 in 2010, pinning her to the bed with his legs.

Morgan Prior’s Facebook post hours before he was convicted and remanded. Image: Facebook.

At a sentencing trial in Glasgow, the high court heard that although Prior maintained his innocence, he accepted the verdict of the jury.

Solicitor advocate Marco Guarino, in mitigation for Prior, said: “Despite the maintenance of his position, he wishes to advise the court he respects the position of the jury.

“My Lordship will impose a custodial sentence, of that there is no doubt.

“I ask your Lordship to take into account the accused’s lack of record, his until-now good work ethic and he has no outstanding matters.

“I would point out these matters happened 13 years ago.

“He has been offence free in that time.”

Mr Guarino added: “He has been in committed, long term relationships in that time, one for almost ten years and with another woman for four.

“To suggest he has deviant sexual preferences would be unjustified.”

Lack of consent

Sentencing Prior, of Wards Avenue, to 40 months Judge William Gallagher said: “I heard directly from the persons involved and yourself.

“I have also had the chance to read the victim impact statements and have read the social work reports and heard from your counsel.

“You were convicted on what were each serious matters.

“They were based on evidence which the jury accepted.

Morgan Prior

“One of your complainers told how she did not want the act to happen, but you ‘shooshed’ her as you carried it out.

“There was a lack of consent.

“I take into account your lack of record, the impact this will have on your chosen career, which will no longer be open to you.”

Prior, 33, was placed on the sex offender’s register “indefinitely”.

