Thursday court round-up — Nonsense cannabis claim

A Fife man has been handed an alternative to prison after being caught with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.

A sheriff said Daniel McMaihin’s explanation to social workers – that the stash was just for him and his partner – was “nonsense.”

The 29-year-old admitted possessing 375.9 grammes of cannabis with the intent to supply.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court the haul uncovered by police while McMaihin was in East Road in Cupar on December 12 last year was worth between £2,000 and £3,500.

Ms Farmer said McMaihin had previously received a police warning for possession of cannabis.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports from an earlier hearing.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “The social work report is a lot of nonsense.

“I’ve never seen a report like it.”

The sheriff said McMaihin, of Braid Crescent in St Andrews, denied intending to supply the class B drugs but also told social workers the stash was for him and his partner.

He was handed a 7pm to 5am curfew for 60 days as an alternative to custody.

Tributes to gran killed by racer

A boy racer has admitted killing a Montrose grandmother-of-four who had a passion for helping others.

Investigators suspect 61-year-old Dolores Humphries turned and faced her killer’s car moments before she was struck, Edinburgh High Court heard on Thursday.

Arran McPherson was behind the wheel of his black Honda Civic when he hit Mrs Humphries as she walked her dog on Newhame Road, Montrose, on December 11 2021.

The court heard how the 22-year-old was travelling at about 50mph when he lost control of his vehicle on a long sweeping bend and overturned.

McPherson, of Reform Street, Montrose, pled guilty to causing Mrs Humphries’ death by dangerous driving.

Following the hearing, her family described her as a “pillar of the community” affectionately known as Saint Doe.

In a statement, they said: “She provided everyone with the best memories and laughs – from singing songs with her own made up words, to volunteering in the community to helping others as a home carer.

“Dolores was one of those rare people in life who had the capacity to make others feel good about themselves with her contagious enthusiasm for life, happiness and selflessness.”

Neighbourly assault

A 40-year-old woman has appeared in court to admit assaulting another woman to her injury in Inverkeithing.

Karen Murray pled guilty to repeatedly punching Jemma Ferguson on the head and body, seizing her by the hair, and attempting to strike her on the body with her knee.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that Murray, of Craigleith Avenue, lives in the same street as her victim.

The attack took place at a property in the street on June 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson said the entire assault has been captured on CCTV.

The court heard that Murray has previous convictions.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentence until August 16 to obtain background reports.

Murray was released on bail, with a special condition not to contact Ms Ferguson.

Abuser who murdered partner is jailed

A violent serial abuser of women has been jailed for life after brutally murdering a vulnerable grandmother he previously threatened to kill and “bodybag”.

Mark Campbell, 37, was found by police in the driver’s seat of his car with his final victim, Jane Fitzpatrick, dead beside him.

Campbell had earlier induced his victim to discharge herself from hospital against medical advice before savagely inflicting head injuries on her with a tyre iron.

Ms Fitzpatrick, 48, was the seventh woman who suffered at his hands during an 11 year crime spree of physical and sexual violence.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh ordered that Campbell must serve at least 27 years in prison before he becomes eligible to apply for release on parole.

Police review over rapist scandal

Police Scotland has pledged to review its disclosure of people accused of crimes applying to work with vulnerable groups, after an Angus rapist secured a place with a mental health charity.

Both the Scottish Government and Police Scotland were accused of “passing the buck” following a “severe failing” which allowed Morgan Prior – a man accused of multiple sexual offences including rape – to land work as a children’s counsellor in local schools.

Morgan Prior applied for and was awarded a post with Place2Be, a mental health charity patronised by the Princes of Wales, in April 2021.

The charity was not told the Carnoustie man — who was this week jailed for more than three years for rape and sexual assault — had appeared on petition accused of child sexual assault, rape and sexual assault charges in March 2021.

Prior worked in an Arbroath school right up until the start of his week-long trial at the High Court in Dundee and never disclosed the charges with his employer or Disclosure Scotland.

A Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) check was conducted as a standard procedure when Prior applied to work as a mental health counsellor with Place2Be.

Police chose not to raise Prior’s court appearance, or bail conditions, with the charity.

But, following revelations brought by this news organisation, police have confirmed they will review in an effort to “maintain public confidence”.

Plea to get back in the dock

A Perth man who broke a strict bail order told police: “I want to go to court”.

Traian Covaci was released on bail following a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court in December.

He was ordered to stay at his home in Dunkeld Road between 7pm and 6am.

But when officers went to check on the 21-year-old on June 23, they found he wasn’t at his address.

They later saw him walking down the street towards them.

As he was arrested, he said he wanted to go to court.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “It appears he wasn’t getting the message about the seriousness of this curfew.”

He said after time on remand “that message appears to have fully got through to him”.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered Covaci to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

