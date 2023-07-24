Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral

By Jamie Buchan
Sean McGhie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A Perth man battered his partner with a toilet seat in a frenzied attack following a funeral.

The 34-year-old pled guilty midway through his trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

His victim was left with multiple wounds that required stitches.

The court heard the toilet seat broke during the attack.

McGhie was sentenced to unpaid work and banned from contacting his now ex-partner for a year.

He was told to get help with anger management issues.

‘Must be punished’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “This was very much an isolated incident.

“It is something that Mr McGhie deeply regrets.”

The lawyer said: “His conduct was driven on this day by alcohol and bereavement.

“He accepts that his behaviour was entirely inappropriate and inconsiderate of the complainer.

“Mr McGhie knows that he must be punished.”

Mr Holmes said his client was taking steps to address issues with alcohol.

McGhie had very little memory of the assault, but change his plea to guilty half-way through evidence at his trial.

Alternative to prison

Sheriff Mark Moir said: “The complainer in this case suffered injuries including cuts to the head and leg which needed several stitches.

“I am minded to put in place a community payback order with a supervision requirement focussed on alcohol education and anger management.

“However, given this was quite a serious matter and involved injuries that required stitches, I am also minded to impose unpaid work.”

Sean McGhie leaving Perth Sheriff Court

The sheriff told McGhie: “This was an unpleasant attack on your partner using a toilet seat of all things to strike him on a number of occasions.

“He was quite badly affected by this.

“For this reason, I am going to impose a direct alternative to a prison sentence.”

He added: “I do however recognise the difficulties you had at the time.”

McGhie, of Wallace Gate, was placed on supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

He was told to engage in programmes on alcohol abuse and alternative coping strategies.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

