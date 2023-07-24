Perth man battered partner with toilet seat after funeral

A Perth man battered his partner with a toilet seat in a frenzied attack following a funeral.

Sean McGhie admitted the assault at a property in Gleneagles Village on October 12, last year.

The 34-year-old pled guilty midway through his trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

His victim was left with multiple wounds that required stitches.

The court heard the toilet seat broke during the attack.

McGhie was sentenced to unpaid work and banned from contacting his now ex-partner for a year.

He was told to get help with anger management issues.

‘Must be punished’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “This was very much an isolated incident.

“It is something that Mr McGhie deeply regrets.”

The lawyer said: “His conduct was driven on this day by alcohol and bereavement.

“He accepts that his behaviour was entirely inappropriate and inconsiderate of the complainer.

“Mr McGhie knows that he must be punished.”

Mr Holmes said his client was taking steps to address issues with alcohol.

McGhie had very little memory of the assault, but change his plea to guilty half-way through evidence at his trial.

Alternative to prison

Sheriff Mark Moir said: “The complainer in this case suffered injuries including cuts to the head and leg which needed several stitches.

“I am minded to put in place a community payback order with a supervision requirement focussed on alcohol education and anger management.

“However, given this was quite a serious matter and involved injuries that required stitches, I am also minded to impose unpaid work.”

The sheriff told McGhie: “This was an unpleasant attack on your partner using a toilet seat of all things to strike him on a number of occasions.

“He was quite badly affected by this.

“For this reason, I am going to impose a direct alternative to a prison sentence.”

He added: “I do however recognise the difficulties you had at the time.”

McGhie, of Wallace Gate, was placed on supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

He was told to engage in programmes on alcohol abuse and alternative coping strategies.

