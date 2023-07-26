Cocaine-fuelled Angus engineer left woman with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Cocaine-fuelled Angus engineer left woman with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after crash

Alistair Birse's dangerous driving caused his victim's car to crash down an embankment in Angus.

By Ross Gardiner
Alistair Birse. Image: DC Thomson.
Alistair Birse. Image: DC Thomson.

A coked-up Angus engineer shunted another motorist down an embankment while almost three times over the drug-drive limit.

Alistair Birse left his victim with “potentially life-threatening” injuries when he crossed the carriageway on the A932 and sent her car off the road.

The father-of-one admitted to police he was at fault and failed a drug swipe.

Kirsty Stewart, who was driving the vehicle he struck, had to be cut from her car.

She was treated in the major trauma unit kept in hospital to be treated for a fractured sternum and damaged lung.

She required a drain insert after medical staff found blood in her right chest cavity.

Alistair Birse leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing next month.

30-year-old Birse is already disqualified for another instance of dangerous driving, which he admitted earlier this year.

A sheriff told him to get his affairs in order ahead of sentencing with imprisonment being most likely.

Crash

Birse pled guilty to causing the serious injuries on August 14 in 2021 by driving dangerously.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court Birse was employed as an electrical engineer at the time of the crash.

At around 7.05pm, Ms Stewart was travelling on the A932 near Milldens.

She approached a right-hand bend, which turned into a left-hand bend and met the accused coming in the opposite direction.

Birse had crossed onto her side of the carriageway and their vehicles collided.

He spun 180 degrees and came to rest on the road, as Ms Stewart’s vehicle slid down an embankment.

Birse got out to help her but she had to be cut from the car.

Emergency services arrived and Birse told police: “It wasn’t her fault.”

He added: “I was on the wrong side of the road.”

Police breathalysed him and found no alcohol in his system but a drug swipe came back positive.

Birse returned a reading of 137 mics of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood, above the legal limit of 50.

Ms Stewart was not released from hospital until August 20.

Jail warning

Birse, of Mossie Way in Gowanbank, near Forfar is currently working as a car cleaner.

He was placed on a community payback order at Forfar Sheriff Court in January for dangerous driving – he dangerously overtook an unmarked police car then collided with a marked one – and has already completed the 100 hours of unpaid work ordered.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing for reports and continued bail.

He said: “You’re disqualified in relation to this ad interim.

“You should put your personal affairs in order for the next time.

“Imprisonment will be at the forefront of my mind.”

